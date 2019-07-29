Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: 5 Memorable Characters Played by the Actor

Sanjay Dutt, who is considered to be one of the most exceptional actors in Bollywood turns 60 years old today. In a career spanning over three decades, Dutt has played a number of memorable characters in Indian cinema.

With Bollywood's original Khalnayak Dutt turning a year older, here is a list of his five most memorable characters:

Munna Bhai in Munna Bhai MBBS

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the story involves protagonist Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt), a goon, going to medical school, to help fulfill his father’s wish. He is helped by his sidekick, Circuit (Arshad Warsi).

Raghunath Namdev Shivalkar in Vaastav

Considered to be one of the most critically acclaimed performances of Dutt, the movie was loosely inspired by the life of Chhota Rajan. In this movie, Sanjay plays the character of Raghunath, who went on become one of the most dreaded gangsters in Mumbai.

Aman in Saajan

Featuring Salman Khan, Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in a love triangle, the movie was helmed by Lawrence D'Souza. Before Sanjay, Amir Khan was approached for the role of Aman who was a limping orphan with an introvert personality.

Vicky in Naam

This character Vicky revived the career of Dutt as the movie went on to become a blockbuster. Besides that, Dutt was also appreciated for his performance by audience and critics.

Kancha Cheena in Agneepath

In the remake of 1990's Agneepath, Dutt plays the role of mean, dangerous and ruthless Kancha Cheena. In the original movie the role was played by Danny Denzongpa.

