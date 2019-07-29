Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: 5 Popular Songs Voiced by the KGF Chapter 2 Actor
On Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday, here's a list of songs that were sung by the actor himself.
Image of Sanjay Dutt, courtesy of Instagram
Sanjay Dutt, who turns 60 today, is known for roles like Aman (Saajan), Munna Bhai (Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai) and Kancha Chenna (Agneepath). The Khalnayak actor is widely loved for his acting prowess and onscreen presence. Besides being a brilliant actor, Sanjay Dutt also knows how to woo his fans with his amazing voice. He has rendered several popular numbers for various movies.
As Sanjay turns a year older, here is a list of his popular songs:
Samjho Ho Hi Gaya (Lage Raho Munna Bhai)
Along with Sanjay, the song featured Arshad Warsi and Vinod Rathod. Released in 2006, this song was from movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai. In this song, Sanjay and Arshad could be seen having a conversation while they are drunk. And apparently that is the conversation that leads to the song.
Jhume Re Aandhee, Jhume Yeh Tufan (Home Delivery)
From the 2005 released album Home delivery: Aap Ko....Ghar Tak, the song, sung by Sanjay had Vishal Dadlani penning the lyrics.
Aye Shivani (Khoobsurat)
Sung by Sanjay and Shraddha Pandit, Aye Shivani is a song from 1999 film Khoobsurat starring Sanjay and Urmila Matondkar. The peppy number was composed by aritiste Jatin-Lalit.
I Love Bol Daal (Haseena Maan Jaayegyi)
Released in 1999, the song witnessed notable artistes like Govinda, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik and Sudesh Bhonsle along with Sanjay. The song was written by Nitin Raikwar. Meanwhile the music was given by Anu Malik.
Rama Re (Kaante)
Featuring Sanjay, Shaan, Anand Raj Anand, Zubeen Garg and Sudesh Bhosle, the song is from his movie Kaante. Released in 2002, it was written by Dev Kohli.
