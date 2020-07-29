Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: 5 Priceless Moments of the Actor with Family

Sanjay Dutt turns a year older today. The actor has worked in films of various genres from romance to comedy to action in a career span of nearly four decades.

Born to actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay made his debut as an actor in Rocky (1981). He established himself as a mainstream hero in the 90s with films like Saajan (1991) and Khalnayak (1993). Dutt got a breakthrough in his career when he played a common man-turned-gangster in Vaastav: The Reality (1999). He earned his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance. Dutt’s portrayal of Murli Prasad Sharma in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) and sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) proved to be a game changer for his career. The actor is married to Maanayata. The couple is blessed with twins –son, Shahraan and daughter Iqra.

On the occasion of his birthday, here’s looking at some of Sanjay’s best social media moments with family:

As it is rightly said, a picture is worth a thousand words. This candid picture of the Dutts is all things love. Sanjay wrote alongside the photo, “Me and the 3 diamonds in my life, happy to be with them forever, never to go back”

Sanjay’s family was away from him in Dubai during the lockdown and he confessed missing them a lot. Sanjay revealed that he calls his wife, “Mom” and was grateful for her presence in his life. He wrote, “I miss them so much. To everyone who is with their families right now, cherish them!”

This one is when the Dutts were enjoying a vacation in a beautiful location together. The caption reads, “When I have them, I have everything. With Iqra, Shahraan and @maanayata in Kyrgyzstan #Torbaaz #blessed #family”.

Sanjay was shooting for his film Bhoomi when his family visited him on sets in Agra. They posed for a beautiful picture with the stunning Taj Mahal in the backdrop.

Sanjay sends best wishes on Christmas Eve with this post. The photograph has the young Dutts all grown up almost like each other’s clones

Here's wishing Sanjay Dutt a happy birthday!