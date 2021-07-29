Happy Birthday, Sanjay Dutt: 5 Upcoming Movies of the Actor to Look Forward to

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, with a career spanning four decades. He made his debut in Sunil Dutt’s film Rocky (1981) and has since starred in several hit and critically acclaimed Hindi films such as Naam (1986), Vaastav: The reality (1999), Mission Kashmir (2000), Shabd (2005) and Agneepath (2012). Sanjay, however, is famous for his role as a kind-hearted goon in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003). On the occasion of his birthday, we take a look at five upcoming films of his.

Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021)

The film is about Indian Air Force (IAF) Squadron leader Vijay Karnik’s (Ajay Devgn) heroic act of helping restore the Bhuj Indian Air Force (IAF) airbase, destroyed by Pakistani bombers during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Karnik re-built the airport in just three days with the help of some 300 local women. Sanjay will portray the late Indian Army Scout, Ranchordas Pagi, in the film, which will release on Disney+hotstar, this August 13.

K.G.F Chapter 2 (2021)

The highly anticipated follow-up to the Kannada-language period action film K.G.F: Chapter 1 (2018) from director Prashanth Neel sees Sanjay play the antagonist, Adheera, a dacoit to actor Yash’s protagonist, Rocky.

Prithviraj (2021)

The historical drama by filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi is about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan (played by Akshay Kumar). Sanjay will portray Chauhan’s uncle, Kaka Kanha, who assisted the ruler of Ajmer in his battles. The film will release in cinemas on November 5.

Shamshera (2021)

Sanjay reunites with Agneepath (2012) director Karan Malhotra for this period action drama. He plays the villain in this film based on The Merry Adventures of Robin Hood (1883) by Howard Pyle. The story is about a dacoit band in the 1800s which fights against the British Raj. Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor also star in this movie.

Toolsidas Junior (2021)

The actor reportedly plays a snooker coach in the sports drama directed by Mridul Toolsidas. The film is produced by Ashutosh Gowariker and stars the late Rajiv Kapoor and child artiste Varun Buddhadev.

