Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: KGF 2 Makers Unveil Adheera's Viking-inspired Look

Sanjay Dutt has turned 61 on Wednesday. As a birthday gift, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the actor's first look from the movie. Sanjay's character is named Adheera and he plays antagonist to lead star Yash's Rocky in the upcoming action-drama venture.

Director Prashanth Neel took to social media to share Sanjay's Adheera first look with fans. He wrote, "ADHEERA’ - Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings⚔🔥 Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon. #AdheeraFirstLook (sic)."

As shared by Prashanth, Sanjay's Adheera is inspired by vikings who were famous for their brutal ways as they raided and traded to survive. Sanjay wears an embellished and heavy costume as Adheera and holds a sword close to himself. On one side of his face, we can see tattoos as well while Sanjay sports a thick, salt and pepper beard and moustache. Sanjay's hairstyle is the real deal as he goes for long locks tied in a ponytail that falls on his chest.

Yash's Rocky in KGF is also famous for his thick beard and now Sanjay's rugged look will certainly give the Kannada star a run or his money.

KGF: Chapter 2 release date is yet to be announced. The film releases in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.