Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi To Bajirao Mastani, Top 5 Movies of the Ace Filmmaker

Director, producer, music composer, screenwriter, and National Award-winner Sanjay Leela Bhansali have a unique blend of skills. With his groundbreaking work, he has exerted a profound influence on Indian cinema. His films are noted for spectacular cinematography, engaging narratives, captivating set design, and outstanding direction. He has a unique way of conveying stories on the big screen. Bhansali has created some truly remarkable films. He stands out from the crowd and has gained critical acclaim for his stellar flicks. Let’s take a look at some of his best work.

Khamoshi: The Musical (1996)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his directorial debut with Khamoshi. Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Nana Patekar featured in the 1996 film. The outstanding filmmaker received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film for Khamoshi.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

As Bhansali’s second directorial effort, the film received a lot of attention. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn starred in the critically acclaimed film. The film depicted a love story that straddled the line between infatuation and true love. This film won nine Filmfare Awards.

Advertisement

Devdas (2002)

Devdas is one of India’s most spectacular love-drama films, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit. The film was inspired by a novel of the same name, written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Devdas won ten Filmfare awards and gained a huge box office success. The film’s highlight was surely Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s brilliant performances.

Black (2005)

Bhansali’s most well-received film was Black. The film revolved around a student and a teacher’s relationship and it starred Rani Mukherji as a deaf and blind woman while Amitabh Bachchan as her teacher. Both actors have a knack for leaving their audiences speechless. The film was shown at the Casablanca Film Festival, as well as at the International Film Festival of India.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra played Bajirao, Mastani, and Kashibai, respectively, in the period drama, directed by Bhansali. Beautiful sets, amazing costumes, and a fantastic plot made the film a visual delight. The entire team’s hard work paid off as the film won several National Awards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.