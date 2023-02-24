Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: WATCH His Musical Collaboration With Ismail Darbar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI: One of the celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He is known for making movies with gripping storylines, magnificent sets and marvellous costumes. Whether it was the moving plot of Black (2005) starring Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, the romantic-musical Devdas, or his epic dramas like Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat, his films have always set the bars high. Every scene from his projects is a visual delight, proving that the director is extraordinary and a true visionary.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies have also delivered some gem songs in Bollywood. One of his frequent collaborators has been music composer Ismail Darbar, a man who has always weaved magic with his soulful creations. The duo, who have worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas.

On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday, let’s take a look at his songs with Ismail Darbar:

Tadap Tadap Ke

K.K. and Dominique Cerejo voiced the anguish of Salman Khan’s Sameer after he suffered a heartbreak. Written by Mehboob, this melancholic song is enough to make anyone emotional. The track is from the 1999 film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Vikram Gokhale to name a few.

Albela Sajan

This one is a masterpiece from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought together musical stalwarts like Ustad Sultan Khan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Shankar Mahadevan together to create this classical song. The music director for the song is Ismail Darbar.

Chand Chhupa Badal Mein

This one is a soft and melodious love track from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik together crooned it and Ismail Darbar directed it. Their wonderful creation made the nation root for Sameer (Salman Khan) and Nandini’s (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) love story.

Silsila Ye Chahat Ka

Ismail Darbar collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in yet another movie, Devdas (2002), starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kirron Kher, Jackie Shroff and others. The song Silsila Ye Chahat Ka was crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and is about a woman waiting for her lover to come back home.

Dola Re Dola

This particular song left the audience stunned with Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s powerful and synchronized choreography. The upbeat and high-energetic song is crooned by Kavita Krishnamurthy, K.K and Shreya Ghoshal and the music director is Ismail Darbar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here