Happy Birthday Sanjay Mishra: 5 Much-acclaimed Movies of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANJAY MISHRA: Actor Sanjay Mishra has become a household name for many critical movies like All the best, Phas Gaye Re Obama, and the Golmaal franchise. Be it his exceptional comic timing or his dialogue delivery, acting comes naturally to him. In his career span of almost three decades, Sanjay Mishra has played many unconventional versatile roles. On Thursday, October 6, the Bollywood star has turned a year older. To mark his 59th birthday, here’s a look at Sanjay Mishra’s five films that were lauded by critics and fans alike.

Phas Gaye Re Obama (2010)

Bhai Sahab was a humorous, confused, and money-hungry film who was so fixated on the USA that he kidnapped an NRI in an effort to make money in a downturn. This movie was no exception to Sanjay Mishra’s consistently excellent comedy timing. Subhash Kapoor wrote the script and oversaw the production of the 2010 movie. Sanjay Mishra plays the role of Bhai Sahab. Actors like Rajat Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Sumit Nijhawan also play significant roles in the movie. Both moviegoers and critics adored the movie. Masaan (2015)

In the heartbreaking love and loss drama Masaan, Mishra played the role of a financially and socially disturbed father of a girl embroiled in controversy. Mishra expertly portrayed a father who was both deeply concerned for his daughter given everything she had been through and enraged with her in each frame. Masaan, a highly regarded drama film, was released in 2015. Actors such as Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, and Pankaj Tripathi all play significant roles in the film. Ankhon Dekhi (2013)

Sanjay Mishra is the undisputed star of this Rajat Kapoor-directed film, which also earned him the critics’ choice award for Best Actor at the Filmfare. Emotions are running high in this one. The protagonist of “Aankhon Dekhi,” which is replete with ground-breaking performances and the complexities of a father-daughter relationship, challenges his own existence, the way we and things are, and he only believes in the things he has seen with his own eyes. The movie also stars Rajat Kapoor, Seema Bhargava, and Taranjit Kaur in crucial roles. Kadvi Hawa (2017)

A drama movie titled Kadvi Hawa was released in 2017. The misery of the farmers is the focal point of the movie. The movie was penned by Nitin Dixit, while Nila Madhab Panda directed it. Sanjay Mishra plays a blind man who is in debt in the movie. Actors such as Ranvir Shoey, Rillotama Shome, and Singh Bhupesh all play significant roles in the movie. Lucky Kabootar (2014)

Lucky Kabootar was a comedy film that was released in 2014. The plot revolves around a man who marries the wrong person. Shammi Chhabra wrote and directed the film. Sanjay Mishra plays an important role in the film. Arvinder Bhatti, Shraddha Das, and Eijaz Khan also play pivotal roles in the film. Sanjay Mishra garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for his performance in the film.

