Happy Birthday, Sanjay Mishra: Five Finest Roles Played by the Talented Actor

Known for playing comic, quirky and offbeat characters, actor Sanjay Mishra began his career with commercials and roles in TV series such as Chanakya (1991-’92) and Office Office (2000), among others. The National School of Drama graduate also found success in movies and has appeared in over 140 films since his big-screen debut in 1995. On the occasion of his 58th birthday, we look at some of his finest film roles.

1. Phas Gaye Re Obama (2010)

In this satirical film by director Subhash Kapoor, Mishra plays Bhai Sahab, a gangster whose extortion and kidnapping activities take a hit due to the global recession that originates in the United States. He decides to kidnap a non-resident Indian named Om Shashtri (Rajat Kapoor), who himself has suffered huge losses due to recession.

2. Ankhon Dekhi (2014)

Mishra won his first Filmfare Award and critical acclaim for his performance in this drama from director Rajat Kapoor. He plays Rajesh Bauji, a humble middle-aged man whose life transforms after a moment of epiphany. He decides to believe only in what he can see and tests the limits of this philosophy, with surprising consequences.

3. Masaan (2015)

The actor plays Vidyadhar Pathak, an elderly man trying to make ends meet. He faces social ostracism after his daughter Devi (Richa Chadda) gets caught by the Police while having an affair with her student, who commits suicide. Mishra earned accolades for his sensitive portrayal of a suffering father desperately trying to protect his daughter.

4. Kadvi Hawa (2017)

In this National Award-winning feature from Neela Madhav Panda, Mishra plays Hedu, a blind old man who fears for his farmer son’s life after prolonged drought forces other farmers to commit suicide. He forms an unlikely partnership with a ruthless bank loan recovery agent Gunu Babu (Ranvir Shorey), whose family is about to face the onslaught of a coastal storm.

5. Kaamyaab (2018)

In this Hardik Mehta film, Mishra plays Sudheer, a retired character actor from Bollywood’s golden era. During an interview with a journalist, Sudheer learns that he completed 499 films and decides to return to acting for his 500th and final film.

