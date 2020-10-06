Happy Birthday Sanjay Mishra: Here's Looking at Brilliant Performances by the Actor

Sanjay Mishra can be confidently called one of the finest gems in the world of Indian cinema. He has set a bar for himself and others with his top-notch acting. Born on October 6 in Darbhanga, Bihar, Mishra is one of the few actors who has received formal training at the National School of Drama. He graduated from the acting school in 1989 and has been doling out spectacular performances on the silver screen since then.

Mishra started his acting career with the 1995 film Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India! Since then, he has done several TV shows and movies, portraying a wide variety of characters. His role as Shukla in the TV drama Office Office became extremely popular among the masses.

As Mishra turns a year older, here is a look at some of his brilliant roles over the years:

1. Ankhon Dekhi: This film deserves to be mentioned first among Mishra’s acting hits. The movie, directed by Rajat Kapoor, earned the actor the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for his performance. He played the role of Bauji, the eldest member of the house who starts living his life on the principle of ‘Seeing is Believing.’

2. Kamyaab: Mishra successfully played the role of a struggling actor in the 2018 movie Kamyaab. Playing the character of Sudheer, Mishra shows his journey of being an actor who realises that he ‘retired’ from his movie career on the verge of accomplishing a unique record.

3. Newton: Featuring alongside other stalwarts of Indian cinema like Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi, Mishra left a huge impact with his tiny role in the movie. He played the role of Election instructor who teaches Newton to be honest and how to honour the quality.

4. Masaan: In the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial, Mishra played the role of Richa Chadha’s father. A priest by profession in the movie, Mishra struggles to give his daughter a dignified life after her name gets involved in a mini-scandal. He has beautifully portrayed the role of a father.

5. Kadvi Hawa: In this 2017 film directed by Nila Madhab Panda based on the issues of farmer suicide and their struggles, Mishra played the role of a blind, old man worried about the life of his son, Mukund. The movie revolves around the vicious cycles of loans that a farmer faces and his struggles to survive amidst the difficulties.