Happy Birthday, Sanskruti Balgude: A Look At Her Journey in Entertainment World

Marathi actress Sanskruti Balgude has turned 30 this year. She was born in Pune, Maharashtra. Her father’s name is Sanjay Balgude and her mother’s name is Sanjivani Balgude. Today, on her special day, let’s take a look at her career journey.

Sanskruti made her debut in 2011 with the Marathi TV show Pinjara on Zee Marathi. The show also starred Bhushan Pradhan in the lead role and her character of Anandi, which was loved by the viewers.

Since her first project, Sanskruti has made a special place in the hearts of her fans. Later, she also appeared in many popular TV shows like Vivah Bandhan, Kaale Dhande, and many more. Apart from this, she also hosted the popular dance reality show Me Honar Superstar Jallosh Dancecha.

Sanskruti made her film debut in 2014, with the movie Makadacha Lagin. But she came into the limelight after appearing in the movie Sarva Line Vyasta Ahet. The film was written and directed by Pradip Mestry and also featured Rani Agarwal, and Satish Agashe, in the pivotal role. The movie revolved around Sarva Line Vyast Aahet is an interesting tale of two friends Sameer (Saurabh Gokhale) and Babya (Siddharth Jadhav).

Sameer’s parents want him to get married, but he lacks the confidence to even approach girls. Enters Sameer’s childhood friend, Babya, who knows his way out with girls and has been a playboy all his life. He decides to help Sameer get married to the girl he wants. But, even before Samee’s love story kick-starts, Babya decides to get married, which leads to another set of problems in their lives. Will Sameer ever get married? Will Babya’s playboy image land him in trouble? What follows is a roller coaster ride of fun, frolic, and chaotic situations.

Next, she has also worked in other movies like Shortcut, Nivdung, FU: Friendship Unlimited, Re Raya, Take Care Good Night, Sarva Line Vyasta Aahet, and 8 Don 75, to name a few.

She was last seen in the comedy movie Dil Dimag Aur Batti. The film was directed by Hrishikesh Gupte, and also starred Vinit Bonde, and Pushkaraj Chirputakar in the lead roles along with Meghna Erande, Sakhi Gokhale, Vandana Gupte, Anand and Ingle, Kishore Kadam, and Sonali Kulkarni played the supporting role. The movie garnered mixed reviews from critics.

