Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Aankh Marey to Chaka Chak; Watch Actress’ Top 5 Dancing Numbers

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SARA ALI KHAN: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most candid B-Town divas who never shy away from showing her unfiltered and raw self. The star kid gained popularity from her very first film Kedarnath starring opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She gained praise from critics and gave superhit movies like Simmba, Atrangi Re, and Love Aaj Kal among others. Not just her movies, but her sizzling dance performances kept viewers glued to their screens. From melodies like Jaan Nisaar to Chaka Chak, the actress has wooed the audience. Today as Sara turned a year older, let’s revisit her top dancing numbers from her films.

Aankh Marey (Simmba)

The smashing dance number from Simmba, Aankh Marey is one of the party anthems of its year. Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh’s song rock beats have made many people groove. The song is a reprise version of the same title from the film Tere Mere Sapne. Sara was praised for her dancing prowess.

Chaka Chak (Atrangi Re)

Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re is one of the trendiest songs on social media. Sara Ali Khan, sporting a lime green saree, impressed the audience. She has proved her spirit as an actor with Aanand L Rai’s directorial alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Haan Main Galat (Love Aaj Kal)

The reprise version of Twist from the sequel of Love Aaj Kal has set a new bar. The song has rocking beats given by Pritam. This song features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Mera Wala Dance (Simmba)

Mera Wala Dance from the film Simmba featuring Ajay Devgn, Sara and Ranveer Singh will make you want to hit the dance floor right away. Sara looked absolutely gorgeous in this foot-tapping number.

Sweetheart (Kedarnath)

The song made a special place in the hearts of many. Sushant Singh and Sara’s chemistry is quite visible in the music video. The song was sung by Dev Negi and the music was composed by Amit Trivedi. This dancing number is mostly played in wedding ceremonies.

