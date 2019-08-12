Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Here Are Some of Her Best Family Pics

The Pataudi girl, Sara Ali Khan, turns 24 day. An year old in the world of Bollywood, Sara has already worked in Kedarnath and Simmba, and is currently shooting for Coolie No 1 in Bangkok, with Varun Dhawan.

Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, resembles her mom when it comes to looks. Just like every other person from the Pataudi house, Sara is a fun-loving and happy-go-lucky person. Despite being an actress and being busy with her work, Sara always finds time for her family, and her Instagram is a proof to that.

On her 24th birthday, here are some of the pictures that prove that Sara is a family person at heart.

Bonding with brother

There is no denying that Sara shares a lovely and adorable bond with her little brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi. She keeps sharing pictures with him to give us some major sibling goals. The sibling duo also goes for trips together, and be there by each other’s side.

Daddy’s little princess

Sara is the first child of Saif Ali Khan. It was fun to watch the daddy and daughter duo at Koffee with Karan. On Father’s Day, Sara took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her childhood days with her abba. The Simmba actress also used the hastags #likefatherlikedaughter and #daddysgirl.

Mommy’s girl

Since Saif and Amrita’s divorce, Sara Ali Khan has spent most of the time living with her mom. A carbon-copy of Amrita Singh, Sara loves her mom and often credits her for all the success in her life. The mother-daughter duo cooked some delicious recipes on Eid and also took to Instagram to share the glimpse.

One with the Easter Bunnies

While Taimur Ali Khan might not share same parents with Sara and Ibrahim, the bonding between Pataudi siblings is unbreakable. Sara loves little Tim and she has spoken about him at a lot of interviews, too. The actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Easter bunnies, her two loved brothers.

One with the family

Sara has found a friend in Kareena Kapoor Khan, her inspiration since her teenage days. On Christmas, the Kedarnath actor shared a series of pictures with the family, including Saif, Ibrahim, Taimur and Kareena.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.