Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Shower Best Wishes

Today, Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 26th birthday. She rang in her birthday at home with a couple of friends. On her special day, today, many of her friends and colleagues from the Bollywood fraternity posted birthday greetings for her on their Instagram timelines. Leading the wishes, Kareena Kapoor shared a stunning portrait of the birthday girl, calling her ‘beautiful.’ She wrote, “Have the best one ever.”

Soha Ali Khan wished her ‘Sara Bia,’ a happy birthday by sharing a photo of herself posing alongside Sara.

Aunt Saba Ali Khan also joined in and compiled her favourite pictures of her niece. She wished Sara luck and the best always.

Actress and Sara’s friend Janhvi Kapoor posted an adorable photo on her Instagram stories. The girls, who are workout buddies, are wearing similar outfits as they pose for the camera. Janhvi wrote,"May this year be filled with memories, fulfilling creative journeys, great food, greater abs, and so so so much happiness, success and love. Keep spreading your extra special contagious energy that everybody loves you for (sic)."

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai shared the most endearing video and wish for Sara. He posted a rare footage from the sets of Atrangi Re and wrote, “Happy Birthday to this Mastikhor Bacha. Stay blessed always.”

Anushka Sharma posted a birthday wish, saying, “Have a super year ahead.”

Tanya Ghavri, Manish Malhotra, Rohan Shrestha, Punit Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Ashish Verma, among others wished Sara a very happy birthday.

Sara made her big debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath in 2018. Next, she featured in Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh followed by Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.Sara’s last movie outing was the comedy, Coolie no.1. She featured in the David Dhawan directorial as the lead and was paired with Varun Dhawan. She will be the female lead in Aanand L.Rai’s next, Atrangi Re. Sara will co-star along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

