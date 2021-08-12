Happy Birthday, Sara Ali Khan: Kedarnath to Coolie No. 1, Top Movies of the Actress

Born to actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan grew up around films. From grandmother Sharmila Tagore to aunt Soha Ali Khan, everyone worked in films, so when she decided to carry on the family tradition with her debut, it hardly came as a surprise to anyone. While she had the luxury of coming from a prestigious filmy family, Sara went to auditions and approached directors for roles on her own.

Finally, in 2018 she grabbed her first role and made her venture into films. In just 3 years of her filmy career, Sara has made her own fan base and has a promising film career with several interesting projects lined up. As she celebrates her 26th birthday today, we look at her filmy career and list down her films so far.

Kedarnath

Sara made an impressive Bollywood debut in director Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. Her acting performance was received with positive responses from critics and audiences. The film revolved around the love story of the lead couple Sara and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Simmba

After Kedarnath, Sara was seen in director Rohit Shetty’s out and out commercial cop film Simmba. She played the character of Shagun Sathe, love interest of lead actor Ranveer Singh who was playing cop Sangram Bhalerao aka Simba. The film featured Sonu Sood as the antagonist and had a guest appearance of Ajay Devgn.

Love Aaj Kal

2019 release Love Aaj Kal was a sequel to the director Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 film of the same title featuring Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan opposite Deepika Padukone. The film was much talked about because of the legacy of the original film and the speculated love affair of Sara and lead Kartik Aaryan. However, despite the buzz, the film failed to leave an impression on the audience.

Coolie No. 1

Director David Dhawan’s 2020 release Coolie No. 1 was the remake of Govinda and Karishma Kapoor starrer 1997 film of the same name. The remade Coolie No. 1 featured Varun Dhawan and Sara in the lead role. The film was forced to release online on Amazon Prime videos because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

