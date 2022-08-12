Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Atrangi Re Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SARA ALI KHAN: Sara Ali Khan is the quintessential girl-next-door, with her no-frills attitude despite coming from a Nawaabi lineage. Impressing fans with her media-friendly attitude, Sara is also admired for her acting prowess. She debuted with Sushant Singh Rajput as her co-star in the romantic tragedy Kedarnath as Mandakini, alias Mukku. Since then, she has experimented with different genres and has received positive reviews from fans and critics. On the occasion of her birthday, we list some of her latest and upcoming movies.

Upcoming Movies

Laxman Utekar’s untitled film

Sara will be seen in a Laxman Utekar directorial along with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. She posted about completing the shooting for the film with an emotional thanksgiving in the caption. This will be Vicky and Sara’s first film together. Gaslight

Sara’s next project after the untitled Laxman Utekar film is titled Gaslight, which features Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The actors filmed together for the movie in Rajkot, Gujarat. The date for the release of the movie is yet to be out.

Latest movies

Atrangi Re

The 2021 film helmed by Tanu Weds Manu fame Aanand L Rai is a romantic fantasy drama that unfolds the unique story of a woman named Rinku, the character played by Sara, who is on the run. She is married to Vishu (Dhanush) against her will, and while it may seem that things have settled, trouble ensues when Sajjad (Akshay), Rinku’s lover comes into the picture. Love Aaj Kal 2

Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal 2 was the spiritual sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s hit 2009 film starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Imtiaz Ali, however, made the 2020 film with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

