Happy Birthday Saranya Ponvannan: 5 Films That Shaped Her Career

Actor Saranya Ponvannan is one of the prominent names in the South film industry. She is known for playing a mother in various Tamil and Telugu films. The actor, who has been in the industry for more than three decades, has time and again impressed the audience with her amazing performances. And now, she is all set to break her ‘motherly’ vibes by picking up an unconventional role of a gangster for Vishnu Ramakrishnan’s next. As the actor celebrates her birthday today, let’s take a look at the top five movies that helped shape her career.

Nayakan

Saranya Ponvannan’s debut film was one of the superhits of that time. Released in 1987, the film featured her in the lead role opposite megastar Kamal Hassan. This Mani Ratnam film made Saranya a popular name in the industry. The film received several national awards. The audience was amazed to see a newcomer starring opposite superstar Kamal Hassan but Saranya proved her worth.

Thenmerku Paruvakatru

With the Tamil drama film, Saranya scored a century. The Seenu Ramasamy directorial is said to be Saranya’s 100th film. In the film, Saranya played the mother of Vijay Sethupathi. The film unfolds the relationship between a mother and a son and the dilemma of choosing the past over the present. Saranya received the Best Actress Award at the 58th National Film Awards for her impactful performance.

Em Magan

Another film in which the Saranya played the character of a mother was well-received by the audience. This family drama was directed by Thirumurugan and was critically acclaimed. Saranya received the Filmfare award for the Best Supporting Actress for the film in 2006.

Kolamaavu Kokila

In this dark comedy crime drama, Saranya shocked her fans with her new avatar. The film that featured Nayanthara in the lead role is said to be one of the best crime films by Nelson Dilipkumar. Saranya’s performance was loved and praised by the audience and she also received the Filmfare Award for playing the role of Nayanthara’s mother.

Velaiilla Pattadhari

The film, which was released in 2014, starred Dhanush and Amala Paul in the lead roles with Vivek, Saranya Ponvannan, Samuthirakani and Surbhi in the various supporting roles. Saranya played the role of Raghuvaran’s mother, played by Dhanush. For this film, Saranya took home various awards, including SIIMA for Best Supporting Actress Tamil and Ananda Vikatan Awards for Best Supporting Actress.

