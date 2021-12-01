Happy Birthday Sourabh Raaj Jain: Top 5 TV Shows of the Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev Actor

Sourabh Raaj Jain is a popular face in the Hindi TV industry. He has also been a part of a few Bollywood films. He appeared in several mythological shows including Mahabharat, which aired in 2013 and was said to be a game-changer for his career. He played the character of Lord Krishna. Apart from his positive characters, the audience also loved him for his negative roles in several TV shows. Here’s a list of some of his popular TV shows.

Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev

The mythological show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev was one of the highest-rated TV shows which aired from 2011 to 2014. The show’s plot revolved around the story of Lord Shiva and traced his journey from being an ascetic to a family man. The actor portrayed the role of Lord Vishnu in the show, who is one of the principal deities of Hinduism.

Uttaran

Uttaran was another popular Hindi daily soaps Sourabh has been a part of. It is said to be the third-longest television series of the channel Colors, and has been dubbed in several other languages. He played the character of Yuvraj Singh Bundela on the show.

Chandragupta Maurya

Sourabh has also been a part of the historical fiction show Chandragupta Maurya, which aired on Sony TV. The show was based on the life of the first Mauryan emperor and founder of the Maurya Empire. He was seen as Dhana Nanda, an emperor of Magadha.

Patiala Babes

On the drama TV series starring Paridhi Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur, actor Sourabh played the role of a chef named Neil Oberoi. He was seen as Mini’s (Ashnoor’s) love interest in the show.

Hazir Jawab Birbal

The actor has also starred in a sitcom Hazir Jawab Birbal, which aired on BIG Magic. He portrayed Emperor Akbar in the show along with Gaurav Khanna as Birbal. Also known as Akbar the Great, he was the third Mughal Emperor who enlarged Mughal Empire in the Indian subcontinent.

