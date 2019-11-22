Happy Birthday Scarlett Johansson: 5 Best Performances of the Black Widow Star

Scarlett Johansson has been a star right from the age of 10 when she debuted in the 1994 film North. Scarlett, who has been the highest-paid actress since 2018, has given us many memorable roles since then, with not one role like the other and each unique and brilliant in their own right. Johansson, however, is best known for her character of Natasha Romanoff, the badass superhero from Marvel's Avengers franchise. The actress, who has acted in seven Marvel films till now, is finally making her own standalone film, Black Widow, releasing on May 1, 2020.

Scarlett Johansson turns 35 on November 22, 2019. On the actress' birthday, let us look at the other very memorable roles that she has immortalised over the years.

1. Marriage Story (2019): Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story featuring Scarlett Johansson and Adam driver is one of the strongest contenders in the 2019 Oscar race. The film, about a couple going through a divorce, is haunting, heartbreaking and unforgettable. It also features, what critics say, career-best performances from both Johnsson and Driver. Johansson's brilliant portrayal of Nicole Barber, an ambitious actress who is heartbroken due to the separation but is also reinventing herself with her new-found freedom, makes the film an absolute wonder to watch.

2. Lost in Translation (2003): Sophia Coppola's second feature film, which earned her three Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, winning the last one. This was also Johansson's first role in an adult role, that she played when she was only 19. The film earned her a BAFTA Award for Best Actress. Lost in Translation was the story of an aging actor Bob, played by Bill Murray and a college graduate, played by Johansson, who begin an unlikely friendship. Scarlett Johansson's portrayal of Charlotte explored the themes of boredom, existential dissatisfaction, and loneliness. She was also nominated for a Golden Globes Award for Best Actress for this film.

3. Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003): Again, one of Johansson's earliest roles as an adult. The actress was only 17 when she was cast in the role of Griet, the maid of Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer. The film was based on the real story of what inspired one of the most iconic pictures of all time. She was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress for the film.

4. Lucy (2014): Lucy is a French science fiction action film about a woman who accidentally acquires increasingly enhanced physical and mental capabilities, such as telepathy, telekinesis, mental time travel, and the ability not to feel pain, which enables her to take revenge on her captors. Scarlett Johansson's portrayal of the extremely vulnerable yet superpowered woman received a lot of appreciation from critics, even though the film in itself did not wow them. It, however, became a commercial hit and Scarlett won a National Society of Film Critics Awards for Best Actress.

5. Match Point (2005): This was her first film with Woody Allen and she went on to become his modern muse and worked with him in Scoop and Vicky Christina Barcelona as well. Scarlett played Nola, an aspiring actress who begins an affair with a married man. Her performance was labeled as 'haunting', 'astonishing' and 'powerhouse' by critics. The actress received nominations for the Golden Globe and the Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film.

