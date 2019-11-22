Happy Birthday Scarlett Johansson: 5 Films of the Actress Other than Avengers

One of the highest-grossing stars in Hollywood, Scarlett Johansson is well known for portraying Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though she has received rave reviews for playing the role of the skilled spy with a heart of gold, he acting credits started when she was a youngster. Johansson, who celebrates her birthday on November 22, has acted in a number of films and has been lauded for them.

On the actor's 35th birthday, here's looking at 5 films of her, other than Avengers and other MCU films:

The Horse Whisperer (1998): Though mostly recognised as being a Robert Redford film, the film starred Johansson as a young Grace MacLean whose trauma from an accident she met along with her horse Pilgrim forms the basis of the drama. Scarlett evocatively played a young girl, whose own path to recovery was intricately associated with that of her horse, and how, Redford, a horse whisperer, helped in the process.

Lost in Translation (2003): The romantic-comedy stars Bill Murray alongside with the actress. In the film, Murray essays an ageing actor Bob Harris, who helps Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson) at a hotel in Tokyo. The film was Johansson's transition into an adult role and explored a wide range of theme including loneliness, existentialism and culture shock.

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003): A romantic-drama starring the actress, the film was about Griet. Giret was a servant in the house of Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer (Colin Firth) in the 17th century.

Lucy (2014): The science fiction film that was directed by Luc Besson saw Scarlett portray a woman, who gains psychokinetic abilities after a drug is injected into her bloodstream. The film traces her journey as she disintegrates from being a human to a supercomputer.

Jojo Rabbit (2019): The 2019 American satire saw the titular character, a supporter of Hitler, find out his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. The film follows the youngster as he questions his beliefs and what happens as the war progresses.

