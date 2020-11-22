Happy Birthday Scarlett Johansson: Beyond Black Widow, Here are Her Best Movie Roles

The Black Widow aka Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson, who is one of the world's highest-paid actresses, turns 36 today. Most people would agree that the American actress is only growing more beautiful with age. And when required, the action queen behind that pretty face turns up to dazzle the audience. The Avengers franchise is a proof of that. The movie Black Widow in which she plays the title character is already in the post production phase.

But we are not going to talk about that today. Today we will take a look at her roles beyond that, where she left a deep impact with her brilliant portrayal of various amazing characters that prove her versatility.

Match Point (2005)

Johansson was in her early 20s when she got the offer to work with Woody Allen for the first time in the movie Match Point. She played Nola, an aspiring actress who starts an affair with a married guy, who is a former tennis pro. The film turned out to be a big success and Johansson was nominated for the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

This was Johansson’s third collaboration with Woody Allen. In this movie, she plays a spontaneous and somewhat confused young girl Cristina going on a holiday in Spain with her friend Vicky. While Vicky, a married woman, returns confused from the trip, Cristina emerges sure of herself, having had an affair with Juan Antonio (Javier Bardem), who is married to María Elena (Penélope Cruz).

Under the Skin (2013)

Johansson plays the character of a seductive young woman, who is actually an alien, who preys on lonely men after dark in Scotland. She received quite a positive response for her performance. Notably, this was her first fully nude role.

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

The film shows the Nazi Germany of the latter stages of the World War II. Johansson plays little kid Jojo’s mother, who is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. She secretly works against the Nazis, as part of a hidden community that wants Hitler’s reign to end. For her mesmerizing performance, she received an Academy Award nomination.

Marriage Story (2019)

Marriage Story is actually a divorce story in which Johansson, who plays Nicole, fights with her husband Charlie Barber (Adam Driver) for the custody of their kid. Charlie is a successful theatre director, while Nicole’s acting career is over, until she is offered a role in a television pilot. Thus begins the process of separation.

Johansson received her first two Academy Award nominations this year. She was nominated for Best Actress for her performances in Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit.