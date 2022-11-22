Happy Birthday Scarlett Johansson:10 Memorable Moments of Hollywood Actress Shared by Fans

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SCARLETT JOHANSSON: Whether it is winning Marvel fans over as Black Widow or earning the praise of the critics as Charlotte in Lost in Translation, actress Scarlett Johansson has proved herself to be wonderful in all the roles she takes on. One of the world’s highest-paid actors made her acting debut at the age of 8 in “Sophistry" an off-Broadway production with Ethan Hawke.

The Academy Award Winner is turning 38 on November 22. To mark the special occasion let’s take a look at 10 of her memorable moments the fans shared on social media:

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson won the hearts of Marvel fans when she appeared as Natasha Romanoff aka the Black Widow. In a snap shared by a fan page, she can be seen posing as a member of the Avengers.

Sense of Humour

While the actress might not have her personal Instagram handle, she does appear on social media for her skincare brand The Outset. On one such occasion, she was seen attempting a rather popular trend. Take a look here:

Scarlett And Chris Hemsworth

They starred together in the Avengers: Endgame, as Black Window and Thor. They were already adorable enough in all the interviews that made rounds on social media, but this set of snaps is taking it to the next level:

At The TCL Chinese Theater

On April 23, 2019, Scarlett and the cast of Avengers: Endgame posed at the Marvel Studios and placed their handprints In cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX.

The Armchair Expert Podcast

A behind-the-scenes snap of Scarlett Johansson when she joined the Armchair Expert podcast and talked about working with Bill Murray, and all things important to her.

The First Look Of My Mother’s Wedding

The much-awaited movie My Mother’s Wedding dropped its first look. Fans certainly cannot get enough of Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham. The film is set to take the audience on a journey of three sisters who return home for their twice-widowed mother’s third wedding.

Goofing Around With Florence Pugh

Scarlett sure knows how to have great chemistry with her co-stars. This snap of her goofing around with Florence Pugh is proof enough. The duo can be seen on a motorcycle, giving some major friendship goals.

Stunning Even In Black And White

Setting the Internet ablaze, fans posted a rare selfie moment of Scarlett Johansson. She could be seen donning a neat, low bun and beautiful dangle earrings. Perhaps the black-and-white effect on the snap made Scarlett look even more stunning.

Childhood Friendship With Chris Evans

Scarlett and Chirs have been BFFs and have worked together on multiple occasions. Fans lovingly call them Evansson. Take a look at a set of their throwback snap here:

For a Cause

Earlier this year in April, the actress and nonprofit organization one tree planted joined hands to plant 25,000 trees on Earth Day.

Fans shared a behind-the-scene snap of the actress as her brand The Outset donated 10 percent of its sale to support wildfire restoration efforts in California.

