Happy Birthday Sebastian Stan: Memorable Movies of the Hollywood Star

Sebastian Stan, the dashing actor turns 39 today. Born on August 13, 1982, the Romanian-American actor has been a popular Hollywood star. He has been a prominent face in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Having featured in many TV series (Gossip Girl, Once Upon a Time, Political Animals), and films;Stan shot to fame with his Bucky Barnes (James Buchanan Barnes), the Marvel comics character.

As Stan celebrates his birthday, let’s take a look at the handsome actor’s movies list:

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Directed by Joe Johnston, this is the fifth film in the MCU. Stan rose to prominence with his role as Barnes in it. His character is Steve Roger’s best buddy, a member of his squad of commandos, and the sergeant in the United States Army. Stan watched many world war II documentaries to prep for his role. This multi starrer American superhero film boasted a stellar star cast including Chris Evans, Tommy Lee, Neal McDonough.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

This was a sequel to the previous 2011 Captain America film. In this film, Stan plays the Winter Soldier who has been conditioned to be an assassin. He emerged as an enhanced version after being killed during the war. Stan underwent 6-month-long hardcore physical training to attain the body required for the role. The movie also starred Chris, Scarlett, Cobie.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

It was the 13th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Here, Stan’s character seemed to evolve as someone who was a combination of both Barnes and the Winter Soldier. This time this particular assassin character allied with Steve Rogers aka Captain America.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Stan reprised his role as Barnes in this movie which is a sequel to The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron. This time he got the name White Wolf, unlike the earlier Winter Soldier tag. Wakanda people aided Bucky in the removal of the Hydra programming and gave him the name. In this film, Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy try to stop Thanos from getting Infinity stones.

He also appeared in the post-credits scenes in both Black Panther and Ant-Man as Bucky Barnes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021 TV miniseries)

Stan could be seen reprising his role as Barnes.

Other than Marvel movies, Stan appeared in many films such as:

The Apparition (2012)

It’s a film revolving around 3 college-goers who had summoned a supernatural force and must deal with it post their friend’s demise. Stan plays Ben, one of the 3 friends who disappear having entered the safety chamber. The movie was inspired by the Philip experiment carried out in 1972.

The Martian (2015)

Stan essayed the role of Dr Chris Beck, flight surgeon for the Ares III mission in this science fiction film.

The Black Swan (2010)

In this psychological thriller starring Natalie, Mila Kunis, Vincent, he played the suitor, Andrew. The film premiered at the 67th Venice International Film Festival.

