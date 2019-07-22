Happy Birthday Selena Gomez: Here Are 7 Lesser Known Facts About the Pop Star

Selena Gomez celebrates her 27th birthday on July 22. The American singer, writer, songwriter, actress and producer started out with Disney but soon turned from a pop star to a movie star.

Her first acting gig was at the age of 7 at Barney and Friends and she received a Mickey Mouse charm necklace as a gift from Disney Channel. Gomez, whose favourite fruit is mango, is a huge fan of Johnny Depp and her favourite actress is Rachel McAdams.

On her 27th birthday, let’s find out some of the interesting and lesser known facts about Selena Gomez.

Selena’s full name is Selena Marie Gomez. She was named after Tejano singer Selena Quitanilla Perez. The former Disney star grew up listening to Perez's music and her father used to take her to Perez's memorial statue in Texas, US. Her name 'Selena' means Moon in Greek.

It was Selena's mother, Mandy Dawn Teefy, who mainly raised her. Mandy Dawn Teefy, a former stage performer, was mere 16 when Selena was born. Selena's interest of becoming an actor developed after watching her mother getting ready for stage performances. Selena was just 5-year-old when her parents got divorced.

Selena loves dogs and has six pooches that she rescued.

In August 2009, When Selena was mere 17; she became the youngest UNICEF ambassador.

Selena dated Nick Jonas in 2008 and appeared in Jonas' band music video for Burnin' Up.

In 2015, she confirmed that she had been diagnosed with lupus. In recent interview, she has said there have been signs of improvements. She added that she has been making strides and improvements with her lupus and have had less flare-ups and symptoms.

In 2010, Selena started dating Justin Bieber. Though initially the duo kept denying the relationship, calling it just friendship, Gomez and Bieber made their official debut as a couple at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. The duo separated in November 2012 but reconciled after a few weeks, sometime in January 2013. They eventually broke up in March 2018.

