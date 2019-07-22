Happy Birthday Selena Gomez: Here Are 7 Lesser Known Facts About the Pop Star
On her 27th birthday, let’s find out some of the interesting and lesser known facts about Selena Gomez.
Selena Gomez. (Image: AP)
Selena Gomez celebrates her 27th birthday on July 22. The American singer, writer, songwriter, actress and producer started out with Disney but soon turned from a pop star to a movie star.
Her first acting gig was at the age of 7 at Barney and Friends and she received a Mickey Mouse charm necklace as a gift from Disney Channel. Gomez, whose favourite fruit is mango, is a huge fan of Johnny Depp and her favourite actress is Rachel McAdams.
On her 27th birthday, let’s find out some of the interesting and lesser known facts about Selena Gomez.
Selena’s full name is Selena Marie Gomez. She was named after Tejano singer Selena Quitanilla Perez. The former Disney star grew up listening to Perez's music and her father used to take her to Perez's memorial statue in Texas, US. Her name 'Selena' means Moon in Greek.
It was Selena's mother, Mandy Dawn Teefy, who mainly raised her. Mandy Dawn Teefy, a former stage performer, was mere 16 when Selena was born. Selena's interest of becoming an actor developed after watching her mother getting ready for stage performances. Selena was just 5-year-old when her parents got divorced.
Selena loves dogs and has six pooches that she rescued.
In August 2009, When Selena was mere 17; she became the youngest UNICEF ambassador.
Selena dated Nick Jonas in 2008 and appeared in Jonas' band music video for Burnin' Up.
In 2015, she confirmed that she had been diagnosed with lupus. In recent interview, she has said there have been signs of improvements. She added that she has been making strides and improvements with her lupus and have had less flare-ups and symptoms.
In 2010, Selena started dating Justin Bieber. Though initially the duo kept denying the relationship, calling it just friendship, Gomez and Bieber made their official debut as a couple at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. The duo separated in November 2012 but reconciled after a few weeks, sometime in January 2013. They eventually broke up in March 2018.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's 'Three Little' Children Look Adorable in New Pic from Maldives Vacation
- German Woman Tries to Buy Audi Car with 'Monopoly' Money, Gets Busted
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X: Battle for the Value Champion Heats up
- It Went Wrong From My End: PV Sindhu Rues Mistakes in Indonesia Open Final Loss to Yamaguchi
- IAF Pilots Could Soon Fly Tom Cruise’s Fighter Jet From Top Gun Maverick