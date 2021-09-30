Happy Birthday, Shaan: Evergreen Songs from the Singer to Take You Back in Time

The 90s generation can count the names of their favourites singers on the tips of their fingers and KK, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan are a few to be in the list. Shaan, with his soft voice, marked a niche for himself, giving playback voice to various singers, especially Saif Ali Khan.

On his birthday, let’s have a look at some of the evergreen songs that are sure to make you nostalgic.

Wo Ladki Hai Kahan - Dil Chahta Hai

This delightful song from the hit film Dil Chahta Hai is all about discovering love and romance. Shann showcased his abilities of bringing an old-world charm to life with his singing skills. To add to it, it worked as the perfect playback voice for Saif.

Musu Musu Hasi - Pyar Me Kabhi Kabhi

This was the year when Shaan successfully transitioned from pop to playback singing. His debut Hindi song, Musu Musu Hasi, struck a chord with the young audience and became a major hit at the time. In Nepali, Musu Musu Hasi means ‘to smile a little’. Shaan can be seen smiling behind the microphone as he sings this joyfully.

Chand Shifarish - Fanna

This one is one of Shaan’s finest songs, where he delivered outstanding vocals, serenading on the melodic topic of love. Prasoon Joshi’s lyrics let Shaan to dominate the amorous notes, emphasising the bond between Aamir Khan and Kajol. Furthermore, the air of playfulness in Shaan’s voice is a perfect fit for Aamir Khan’s role in the movie.

Kuch To Hua Hai - Kal Ho Na Ho

Kuch To Hua Hai captures the surge of exhilaration that takes place when two individuals fall in love. The track was created by the legendary trio of Shankar-Ehsan-Loy, while the lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar. Shaan’s performance was a wonderful match for this peachy and lively tune.

Dus Bahane - Dus

While this is a different genre from Shaan’s usual fare, it’s worth listening to. Shaan firmly establishes his amazing voice in this duet with KK, which will go down as one of his top songs.

Main Hoon Don - Don (2006)

This is another great song that Shaan puts his unique touch on. Don’s self-made and ‘boss’ nature is graciously mastered by Shaan’s voice. Moreover, he overcomes the strain of emulating the original Main Hoon Don from Don (1978.

Jab Se Tere Naina - Saawariya

Jab Se Tere Naina is a clear illustration of a pleasant and serene song about the first time you see your true love. As elements of innocence resound with the characters on screen, Shaan raises the degree of purity in his voice to another level. The visuals show Ranbir Kapoor’s character frolicking with joy and exhilaration after meeting Sonam Kapoor’s character. Shaan recites his words poetically in a free-flowing manner, giving the impression that the character is in a trance of bliss.

Aao Milo Chalein - Jab We Met

Shaan’s voice shines through on Aao Milo Chalen. Shaan shows a lot of devotion to his singing as he nearly convinces the listener to go on a journey with him through Pritam Chakraborty’s music.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here