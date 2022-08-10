Happy Birthday Shabir Ahluwalia: Top Performances of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHABIR AHLUWALIA: Shabir Ahluwalia has been a part of some notable Indian soap operas and Bollywood films. He began his career in 2002 as a television artist and later entered Bollywood. Shabir made his acting debut in Hip Hip Hurray and he then appeared in many prominent television shows have been Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, etc. His Bollywood debut was in 2007 with Shootout at Lokhandwala.

Apart from this, Shabir was seen in the reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and hosted shows like Nach Baliye and Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega and Dancing Queen. Recently, the actor also made his debut on the OTT platform with an action show called Fixerr.

On the occasion of Shabir’s birthday, let’s look at his top performances over the years:

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

One of the most popular and successful television shows Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi starred some big stars like Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy, Mouni Roy, and Mandira Bedi along with Shabir Ahluwalia. Shabir played the character of Aniket Rakesh Mehta. The audience appreciated his acting skills and was impressed considering it was his first show. Shootout at Lokhandwala

The film was based real-life battle between gangsters and Mumbai Police in 1991. Shabir surprised his fans yet again by playing the character of RC. It’s interesting to note that he’d shot 23 scenes in just five hours. Fixerr

This is the story of a corrupt ATS officer from Delhi who gets trapped in the dark world of the Mumbai film industry and ends up working as a fixer. Shabir can be seen playing the role of the protagonist, Jaiveer Malik. Mission Istanbul: Darr Ke Aagey Jeet Hai!

A thriller movie, directed by Apoorva Lakhia portrays Shabir in the role of Khalil Nazir. The plot revolves around Vikas (Zayed Khan), a journalist who commits to work for the news station Al Johara. He finds a disturbing connection between his employers and the terrorists after his friend is killed while he is investigating a terror camp.

