Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 7 Actresses the King of Romance Worked With

Shah Rukh Khan who is hailed as the King of Romance has worked with the most talented actresses of Bollywood. One of the biggest names in Bollywood, SRK has never failed to entertain fans while working with female co-stars in films of different genres. Working in a film starring SRK in the leading role is still a dream for many actresses. There are few actresses who have shared screen space with King Khan several times.

SRK has turned 56 on Tuesday, November 2. Over the years, he has won millions of hearts with his on-screen chemistry with actresses like Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Madhuri Dixit Nene among others.

Here’s the list of actresses, he has worked with

1. Juhi Chawla: SRK and Juhi have been co-stars in several films including Darr, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Duplicate, Ram Jaane, One 2 ka 4 and Bhoothnath. They are still good friends and founded a production house and co-own an IPL team.

2. Madhuri Dixit: Madhuri Dixit’s on-screen chemistry with SRK impressed fans in all the movies that they worked together. They worked together in Anjaam, Koyla, Gaja Gamini, Devdas, Dil To Pagal hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

3. Kajol: The onscreen pair of Kajol and Shah Rukh is considered as Bollywood's most iconic pair. They starred in some of the most romantic films ever made in the history of Indian cinema. They have shared screen space in Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dilwale.

4. Kareena Kapoor: SRK’s chemistry with Kareena Kapoor is well received by fans. In several interviews, Kareena has shared that she adores Shah Rukh and it is always a wonderful experience while working with him. She starred opposite SRK in Aśoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Don and Ra.One.

5. Rani Mukerji: The 42-year-old actress was the heroine of several hit films with SRK. The bond between the duo started from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and they are good friends in present times. She shared the screen space with SRK in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Paheli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Chalte Chalte, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hey Ram.

6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: SRK and Aishwarya came together for several films which later became one of the hits of their times. They were part of several films including Mohabbatein, Josh, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Devdas, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

7. Preity Zinta:SRK’s pairing with Preity Zinta is seen in several films of the romantic genre. They came together for Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kal Ho Naa Ho

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.