Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Jawan to Pathaan, Actor's Upcoming Movies You Can Watch Out For

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAH RUKH KHAN: The King of Bollywood is celebrating his 57th birthday on November 02. Just like every celebrity, Shah Rukh Khan also had his fair share of ups and downs but he came and conquered the industry with his hard work. Known for his romantic roles, as well as his comic timing and action sequence, SRK had an impressive career spanning over three decades.

Starting out by appearing in several television serials during the late 80s and early 90s, he made his successful film debut with Deewana in 1992. Since then there was no looking back. He gave several box office hits in films such as Darr (1993), Baazigar (1993), and Anjaam (1994) to winning everyone’s hearts in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

With his power-packed performances, he has won eight Filmfare best actor awards, making it the highest number won by any actor. The Badshah of Bollywood is all set to make 2023 his year and here are the upcoming movies you can look out for:

Jawan

The upcoming action thriller film is set to star Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role. It is set to release on June 02, 2023, and is written and directed by Atlee. The film will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. It will also be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Fans are excited about King Khan’s bandaged look as seen in the teaser. According to some social media users his much-awaited character resembles Liam Neeson’s Darkman in his 1990 hit of the same name.

Pathaan

Another upcoming action thriller of 2023 is Pathaan. The movie is written and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Alongside SRK, the movie will also star Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and John Abraham. This is going to be his first movie since his 2018 release ‘ Zero’. The movie is set to release on the Republic Day Weekend, on January 25, 2023. SRK is set to play the role of RAW Agent Feroz Pathaan. Padukone will join him in the role of a cop and Abraham will take on the role of the antagonist.

Dunki

2023 is going to be King Khan’s year. Teaming up with PK director, Rajkumar Hirani the movie will hit the cinemas in December. The comedy set will also star Taapsee Pannu. The film is set to highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and the USA.

Tiger 3

Although Tiger 3 will have Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, one of the highlights of the film is the cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. The last time SRK and Salman came together on the big screen was in Zero in which the latter had a cameo appearance. The film will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023.

