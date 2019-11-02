Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Karan Johar, Kajol Post the Sweetest Wishes for King Khan

Close friends Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Kajol were among the industry insiders who showered Shah Rukh Khan with love and praise on his birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 2, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Karan Johar, Kajol Post the Sweetest Wishes for King Khan
It's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today, and for his die-hard fans, this day is no less than a festival. On his birthday, hundreds of fans gather below his bungalow Mannat, just to get a glimpse of the superstar. The Badshah of Bollywood has also been receiving lots of love and wishes from the film fraternity since morning.

From actors to sports stars as well as ministers, SRK's day is filled with heartfelt wishes for his long life, prosperity and success. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished King Khan, who is also the brand ambassador of Bengal. She wrote in her tweet, "Warmest birthday greetings, Shah Rukh @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life, my charming brother. We are proud to have you as Brand Ambassador of #Bangla. Keep entertaining us with your films. See you at 25th #Kolkata International Film Festival #KIFF2019."

Karan Johar, SRK's closest friend in Bollywood and the director of some of his best movies, shared a series of throwback pictures, along with a long post. A part of it read, "...You have always been such a tremendous influence in my life! Like the best preacher teacher I have had the honour of calling my family... my journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come...thank you for being you..."

Another close friend and director-choreographer Farah Khan also shared pictures with the birthday boy. She wrote, "Happiest birthday @iamsrk... the best Kings wear their crown on the heart… not the head... n thats you."

Kajol wished her co-star of many movies and close friend on his birthday.

Malaika Aroa took to Instagram stories to wish her Chhaiyya Chhaiyya co-dancer.

Preity Zinta, his co-star of several films, also wished him with a long post.

Vivek Oberoi, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood, Sonali Kulkarni and Vicky Kaushal were among other stars who wished SRK. Here's a look at few other tweets:

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

