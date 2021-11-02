Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Life Lessons of the 'Baadshah' to Live by

Shah Rukh Khan has turned a year older on Tuesday. Apart from his longlist of movies and roles, all of which are memorable, the Bollywood superstar is also known for his wit and wisdom which he time and again puts on display. As we celebrate his big day, we must take a look at some of the life lessons he shared during his various interactions over the years.

When Shah Rukh stressed on importance of money

Shah Rukh is one of the richest and highest paid actors in the world right now, and he has build his empire from ground up. He has time and again stressed upon importance of money and when someone like him gives an advice on money-making, one ought to listen.

— “I need money for my bungalow and my son’s future. If that means plugging everything from colas to condoms, that’s fine by me,” SRK said during a Filmfare interview.

— In another instance, he said, “Don’t become a philosopher before you become rich.”

— “Money is a good thing to run after. It is very important to be financially stable but you have to keep your wrongs and rights in mind. Don’t shy away from earning but without selling your soul,” SRK said.

Hard work, as stressed by SRK, is the most important thing

— “There is only one religion in the world – hard work,” SRK once said.

— “Making the mistake of thinking your dreams will take flight without you having to flap madly at those wings to get up into the sky, is plain silly,” Shah Rukh said.

— “As an adult, I have come to understand that there is nothing of more value than your capacity for diligence and your ability to work hard,” SRK has said.

Shah Rukh on success and failure

SRK has a really long career in films and TV and it has not been without failures. However, as emphasised by him, even in failure, one can learn, and maybe even the most important things.

— “Success is not a good teacher. Failure makes you humble.” Shah Rukh said.

— “Success and failure are both part of life. Both are not permanent," SRK once said.

SRK on accepting oneself

SRK has his idiosyncrasies and that makes him one of us. He has always talked about embracing oneself.

— “Don’t ever treat your little insanities as if they are aberrations that ought to be hidden from the rest of the world,” SRK said.

— “There is no such thing as normal. Normal is just another word for lifeless. Madness is an absolute pre-requisite for to a happy and successful life," SRK has said.

