Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Salman Khan to Juhi Chawla, His Strongest Friendships in Bollywood

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has turned a year older on Tuesday, November 2. The actor is an icon in Indian cinema with titles like “Badshah of Bollywood" and “King Khan." With a career spanning three decades, the actor has given us some massive hits and critically acclaimed films. Apart from his acting skills, fans also love his vivacious personality and signature charm.

Another talking point about Shah Rukh is his strong and unbreakable friendship with his fellow artists. The actor is known as a loyal and reliable friend who has stood by his friends during the hardest times. Similarly, Shah Rukh also shares the same kind of relationship with some Bollywood stars who are fiercely loyal to him. On his birthday, let us look at some of SRK’s strongest friendships in the industry:

Salman Khan

One of SRK’s strongest friendships is with his fellow megastar and sometimes co-star Salman Khan. Their bond began when they were young stars and acted together in the 1995 film Karan Arjun. Their friendship on and off screen made fans refer to them as real-life Karan Arjun. However, their friendship hit a speed-bump during Katrina Kaif’s party after which they did not speak for five years. They famously hugged it out at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party in 2014. Since then, they have only grown stronger. After Shah Rukh’s son Aryan’s arrest, Salman was seen visiting SRK’s residence Mannat twice. The actors have also appeared in cameos of each other’s films including Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Tubelight, Zero and others.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla is not only one of the top actresses to have been paired opposite Shah Rukh, but also his long-time friend and business partner. The duo have starred together in films like Darr, Yes Boss, Duplicate, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman among other. They also co-produced Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani under their production company Dreamz Unlimited (which is now SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment). Apart from that, Juhi is also the co-owner of Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders. The actress also recently played an important role during Aryan’s release from jail by standing surety for his bail.

Karan Johar

The friendship between filmmaker Karan Johar and Shah Rukh dates back to decades. Karan had a small role in Shah Rukh’s blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also starred in Karan’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. KJo has worked with SRK in successful films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, Kal Ho Na Ho among others, both as a director and producer. Karan has a close bond with SRK’s entire family. Aryan played a role as young Rahul in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Karan also made director Nikkhil Advani shoot an alternate ending to Kal Ho Naa Ho for Aryan and Suhana. While Shah Rukh was upset with Karan for not working with him in a movie, they quickly sorted out their differences. Even during Aryan’s arrest, KJo has stuck by SRK like a rock.

Farah Khan

Filmmaker Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan too have a long-standing personal and professional relationship. Much before Farah started directing, she worked with Shah Rukh as a choreographer. They first met on the sets of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and formed a strong friendship. Shah Rukh also starred in Farah’s directorial debut Main Hoon Na. They’ve also worked together in Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. However, their friendship hit a major roadblock when the actor got into a physical scuffle and slapped her husband Sirish Kunder. However, they also sorted out their differences and patched up. Happy New Year was made after their fight.

Chunky Panday

Actor Chunky Panday is also one of Shah Rukh’s closest friends in the industry. When SRK was starting out in the industry, Chunky was a popular star. While hosting the game showIndia Poochega Sabse Shaana Kaun, Shah Rukh revealed that when he came to Mumbai, Chunky gave him shelter. The actor also introduced Shah Rukh to his friends in the industry. Their kids are great friends, especially Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, who grew up together and are practically inseparable.

Kajol

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan easily constitute Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen couple. The actors have worked together in seven films starting from Baazigar to Dilwaale. Their biggest film till date is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which is often credited for changing the portrayal of love in Indian cinema. Despite many fans in the 90s wishing they were a real couple, Shah Rukh and Kajol are best buddies. They share an easy off-screen chemistry and are often seen poking fun at each other. Kajol is also a good friend of Gauri Khan. SRK and Kajol have widely spoken about their bond in interviews and talk shows. It has been widely reported recently that Kajol will star in Rajkumar Hirani’s social drama with Shah Rukh. However, no official announcement has been made till now.

