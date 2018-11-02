GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Wit, Humour and a Lot of Fun

Dimpled cheeks, chivalrous smile and an enigmatic persona, Shah Rukh Khan has not only ruled the box office but has been the king for millions of his fans.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2018, 12:18 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan thanks after receiving a Crystal Award during a ceremony on the eve of annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Image: AP)
Dimpled cheeks, chivalrous smile and an enigmatic persona, Shah Rukh Khan has not only ruled the box office but has been the king for millions of his fans. The global icon has received love from all corners of the world and he has accepted it with open arms in his signature style.

But there's more to his stardom. For example, it’s really difficult to find somebody wittier than him.

He has the natural penchant of turning dodgy questions into a laughter riot. For instance, when on Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked him, “If one morning you woke up and found, you're turned into me, what would you do?”

To this, the actor replied, “You know Karan, the chances of me waking up in the morning and turning into you are less, but the chances of me waking up with you are more. At least that's what everybody says.”

How can you not appreciate a superstar taking head-on on the rumours about him?

Similarly, when at an event he was asked if everything is going well between him and Salman Khan, SRK said, “It's going really well between us, and we're planning on having a baby together.”

Baby or no baby, it definitely brought the spotlight on his charming self.

His sense of humour is not limited to chat shows and interviews. His Twitter account is also a goldmine of such witty replies.

Here are some of his tweets that prove he slays it like a boss even on social media:






























