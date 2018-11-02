Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Wit, Humour and a Lot of Fun

@Ramlalla_nk I am analog he is on a digital scale — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2015

My beautiful children without the masks they wear at the airports. pic.twitter.com/F0LAfswoxP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2016

@UjaSrk haven't you heard " kaun kehta hai chamatkaar nahi hote...mujhe Zara Kareeb se dekho... — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 2, 2015

I c this trend in News where leaving of someone or something is headlined as Rexit or Brexit.So if I leave from sumwhere am I Sexit?? — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 22, 2016

Pizza bhi deliver kar doon ghar mein... https://t.co/l4FzgtZfYg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

U mean apart from photoshop??? Ha ha https://t.co/Op6NA2Cg8N — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016

Ok I missed many of these and got reminded I use to do them. Feeling interrogative…so #AskSRK is on. Now. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

No today. Am at home. Dimples booked by family already. https://t.co/qgeM625laL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 4, 2018

Har fikr ko dhuein mein udaata chala gaya...or is that politically incorrect to say on social media and all hell will break lose!!! https://t.co/nbuulio01w — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 4, 2018

U make me sound like a double insulted Thermos! https://t.co/AGRd8Y1Wpi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 4, 2018

Dimpled cheeks, chivalrous smile and an enigmatic persona, Shah Rukh Khan has not only ruled the box office but has been the king for millions of his fans. The global icon has received love from all corners of the world and he has accepted it with open arms in his signature style.But there's more to his stardom. For example, it’s really difficult to find somebody wittier than him.He has the natural penchant of turning dodgy questions into a laughter riot. For instance, when on Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked him, “If one morning you woke up and found, you're turned into me, what would you do?”To this, the actor replied, “You know Karan, the chances of me waking up in the morning and turning into you are less, but the chances of me waking up with you are more. At least that's what everybody says.”How can you not appreciate a superstar taking head-on on the rumours about him?Similarly, when at an event he was asked if everything is going well between him and Salman Khan, SRK said, “It's going really well between us, and we're planning on having a baby together.”Baby or no baby, it definitely brought the spotlight on his charming self.His sense of humour is not limited to chat shows and interviews. His Twitter account is also a goldmine of such witty replies.Here are some of his tweets that prove he slays it like a boss even on social media: