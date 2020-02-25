Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: 5 Pics of the Actor That Prove He's a True Family Man

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor turns a year older on February 25. The handsome hunk, who turns 39, regaled the hearts of the audience -- first with his dancing prowess and later with his phenomenal acting abilities. Trained under renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar, Shahid has even appeared as background dancer in hit Bollywood films such as Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal.

His performances in genre-diverse films like – Jab We Met, Haider, Udta Punjab and Kabir Singh, not only earned him critical acclaim but proved his versatility in essaying varied characters. He will next be seen in the official remake of Telugu super hit sports drama, Jersey. Shahid is known to be a family man, who takes time from his busy schedule for his wife and children and keeps treating fans with glimpses of his life on social media.

On Shahid’s birthday, here are 5 most wonderful pictures the actor has posted with family.

Miles of smiles

A sight to behold indeed! In this picture-perfect frame, Shahid is seen with his beautiful wife Mira and daughter Misha. When it comes to family, it’s never too close for comfort.

Son-shine

In 2018, Shahid became father to an adorable baby boy, Zain. This photo captures a heart-melting moment between daddy dearest and little Zain. Shahid captioned this endearing snap as, “The sun!”

Big brother

Shahid shares a very close bond with his younger half-brother, Ishaan Khatter. Both are not only good looking but possess supreme dancing skills as well. This picture was posted by Shahid just before Ishaan’s debut film, Beyond the Clouds released.

Happiness is homemade

A snap showing Shahid sharing the frame with his father, Pankaj Kapur – a veteran thespian and film and television actor, the endearing snap is from the past when Shahid had just married Mira.

Mother like no other

Shahid’s mother, Neelima Azeem is a former Indian actress and usually maintains a low-social profile. She has played Shahid’s on-screen mother in his debut film, Ishq Vishk in 2003. The snap showed the actor receiving a quick hug from his mum.

