Happy Birthday Shakira: Here’s How the Vivacious, Dynamic Global Star is Rocking at 44

Noted for her versatility, style, iconic songs, Shakira is one of the most influential celebs on social media. The global icon is celebrating her birthday on February 2. This three-time Grammy Award winner, who “wrote to make sense of the world”, has been once again making headlines for selling over 80 million records.

With around 70.2 million followers on Instagram, Shakira has been one of the reigning queens of popularity worldwide. She was ecstatic to find 20 billion views on her YouTube channel. Her social media presence lets her fans get a sneak peek into her glorious life, and netizens eagerly look forward to her posts.

On the special occasion of the Queen of Latin music- Shakira’s birthday, let’s take a look at her electrifying photos on Instagram:

Shakira can be seen adorably holding a doll named Baby Pelon in this special post. The Columbian pop superstar, apart from being a supremely talented singer, has a heart of gold. She has designed this doll to make kids who have lost their hair undergoing chemotherapy, relate to the toy. Baby Pelon is created for children’s cancer charity.

Sizzling in that shimmery, golden dress, Shakira looks the perfect diva. Her caption reads, “Me once midnight hits” with hashtag - Shakira dance midnight.

This post has Shakira beautifully holding the perfume ‘Dance Midnight’ which is inspired by her characteristic vivacious dance movements. Her post announcing the launch continued to garner comments such as ‘my inspiration’, ‘queen’ from her millions of fans.

Captioned as “Surf skating with my friends,” the diva posted this cheerful photo. The Girl Like Me singer could be seen enjoying the warm sun and glowing while being seated, presumably taking a short break from skating, which she loves.

Looking every bit, the stunning, star singer who is waiting to unleash her electrifying performance – Shakira could be seen holding the electric guitar.

The gorgeous, kind-hearted soul that she is, Shakira was delighted to perform at the Global Goal Unite concert. She expressed her joy in being part of the cause that aims at making COVID-19 treatment available to all.