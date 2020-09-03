Happy Birthday Shakti Kapoor: 5 Hilariously Iconic Comic Roles Played by the actor

Shakti Kapoor is one of the well-known names in Bollywood who has captivated audiences with his popular one-liners that remain relevant till date. Like every other actor who enters the film industry, Shakti was also on the lookout of suitors who would cast him as the leading man. Nonetheless, the versatile artist found his ground in essaying villainous roles that became iconic later.

In addition to roles in negative shades, Shakti came through with his impeccable comic timing. He was parallel to Amrish Puri for portraying the evil personality and comparable to Kader Khan for the rib-tickling sequences. His smooth transition from the hated baddie to admired comedian and solid grip on such diverse characters made him irreplaceable in films of the 90’s and later.

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s look at Shakti Kapoor's most prominent comic roles:

Tohfa (1984)

One of the classic masala films that is etched in the memory of the Indian audience because of the song Pyaar Ka Tohfa Tera featuring Jeetendra and Jaya Prada. In the massive box office success that was heavily shouldered on the lead actors, Shakti displayed his talent in an opportune time. His "Aaaooo Lolita" dialogue continues to be a favourite mimicry even four decades later. Shakti got nominated at Filmfare that year for the Best Comedian Award.

Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990)

Shakti Kapoor often made a hit team with late actor Kader Khan for delivering the most iconic performances. Their on-screen chemistry came through in this cult comedy. They essayed a father-son duo who were con artists. They made their audiences laugh with their easy and impactful on-screen presence. Asrani also had a very significant addition to the overall sway with his known-for comic timing.

Raja Babu (1994)

Raja Babu was another laugh riot made immortal with Shakti’s Nandu. Nandu was sidekick of Govinda’s Raja Babu in the film but managed to receive much love from the audience. Shakti’s epic line, "Nandu sabka bandhu, samajhta nahi hai yaar" was loveable and enjoyed by the Hindi cinema lovers. Shakti Kapoor won the Filmfare Award for Best Comedian.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

In no scenario it is possible for someone to not know of this cult Bollywood comedy. Rajkumar Santoshi’s classic derived some of the best performances from each actor. In addition to Aamir Khan’s Amar and Salman Khan’s Prem’s chemistry, dialogues and songs, the film is remembered for Paresh Rawal’s incredible dual role. However, the film is incomplete without Shakti’s crazy, Crime Master Gogo who was the most rare blend of baddie and hysterical rolled into one. Crime Master Gogo's epic dialogues, 'Yeh Teja Teja kya hai, yeh Teja Teja' is reminisced by the fans fondly.

Judwaa (1997)

David Dhawan’s action comedy was all about understanding the confusion between Salman Khan’s twin brothers. The box office success achieved a cult status over the years and has been remade in other languages. Shakti was adorable as Salman’s sidekick Rangeela. However, his character doesn’t seem to get over his Nandu from Raja Babu and is often heard saying, ‘Main hoon Nandu Sabka Bandhu.' He has been a reference for mimicry artists who imitate Shakti’s iconic style and dialogues.