Happy Birthday, Shakti Kapoor: Iconic Comic Roles Played by the Veteran Actor

Shakti Kapoor is an actor who is predominately known for his comic roles in Bollywood films. The man with more than 3 decades in the film fraternity has worked in over 700 movies with many of them being all-time hits. He is not only known for his raging villainous character in the eighties and nineties, but he has been a part of several comic roles. As the actor turns a year older today on September 3, here are some of his most iconic roles.

Chalbaaz (1989)

Shakti’s style and dialogue from Pankaj Parashar directorial Chalbaaz are still a popular resource for mimicry artists. His popular dialogue, “Main Nanha Sa Chhota Sa Pyara Sa Bachcha Hu,” made his character Batuknath iconic. The movie also starred Sridevi, where she essayed a dual role of twin sisters separated at birth.

Coolie No. 1 (1995)

While talking about Shakti’s iconic roles, one can’t forget about David Dhawan’s classic comedy film Coolie No. 1. The movie featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles is a sure shot way to full-on entertainment. Shakti played the role of Mama Thakur in the movie.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

One of the finest comic roles of Shakti that has regained cult following over the years is Andaz Apna Apna. The film with a wide, but Shakti’s role as Crime Master Gogo is still everyone’s favourite. He is probably the cutest villain of all times in this movie.

Raja Babu (1994)

Another most memorable and comic role of Shakti is as Nandu in Govinda and Karisma-starrer Raja Babu. Shakti portrayed the role of a sidekick to Govinda and it still retains hit after years.

Gunda (1998)

Gunda is a cult Bollywood movie featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Mukesh Rishi and Shakti. Shakti Kapoor’s character name was Ch****a and his iconic intro dialogue from the film was “Mera Naam Hai Ch****a, Achhe Achhon Ki Khadi Krta Hu Mai Khatiya.” He played the role of the younger brother of the villain Bulla in the Kanti Shah’s classic.

