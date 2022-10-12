Happy Birthday Shakti Mohan: Journey From a Contestant to a Celebrity Judge and Sizzling Dance Videos

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAKTI MOHAN: Indian dancer and television personality Shakti Mohan turns 37. She is an outstanding choreographer and her performance in movies has demonstrated her skills. She won the dance reality competition Dance India Dance on Zee TV (Season 2). Nainowale Ne from the film Padmaavat, which starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, was her first song to be choreographed in Bollywood.

She also owns the Nritya Shakti dance company. She received a diploma in dance from Terence Lewis Dance Academy in 2009 after receiving training as a contemporary artist.

Did you know that there was a time Shakti thought she would never be able to dance again? She had a devastating accident as a youngster, and the doctors said she might never be able to walk again. However, with the help of her family, she overcame the injury.

The talented choreographer has advanced in her career with time and gained huge fame and popularity. Starting her journey as a contestant and now judging the dance competition reality series Dance Plus from Seasons 1 to Season 4. She often makes dance videos with sister Mukti Mohan.

On her birthday today, here are the must-watch dance videos of Shakti Mohan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti)

Shakti Mohan has more than 16.7 million Instagram followers and she never misses an opportunity to dazzle them with her elegant moves. In the video, Shakti and her friend Alisha Singh can be seen grooving to the 90s song Tanha Tanha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti)

Shakti shared her first sizzling belly dance video. Captioning the video, she wrote, “Here it is…my first belly dance video wanna keep learning…it’s super intricate and challenging to move just one little muscle… damn I was exhausted trying to do this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti)

Shakti Mohan and her sister Mukti Mohan aced a dance performance to trending reel audio and her fans totally loved it.

Shakti Mohan also started a YouTube channel with instructional dance videos.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here