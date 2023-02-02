CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Birthday Girl Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty are Spitting Images of Each Other, Here's the Proof!
2-MIN READ

Birthday Girl Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty are Spitting Images of Each Other, Here's the Proof!

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 07:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Happy Birthday Shamita Shetty: On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some moments from the life of the Shetty sisters. (Image: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Shamita Shetty: Shamita Shetty with her sister Shilpa Shetty has given us major sibling goals. The duo is often spotted together on vacations, and lunch dates

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAMITA SHETTY: Shamita Shetty is quite popular in the film industry, but she is a total family person off-camera. She along with her sister Shilpa Shetty has given us major sibling goals. The duo is often spotted together on vacations, and lunch dates. Shamita is also seen going on trips with her mother, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundrra and their kids. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some moments from the life of the Shetty sisters.

The sisters were recently vacationing in London with their family. The duo looked spectacular in winter outfits as they claim to be each other backups in life. (Image: Instagram)

One can’t have enough reels and the sisters are definitely up for it whenever they get a chance. Check out the Shetty sisters lip-syncing to Commando a song by Mavokali. (Source: Instagram)

The duo recently worked together on a set of commercials. Take a look at the BTS from the shoot. The sisters seem to have a lot of fun on sets. (Source: Instagram)

Raksha Bandhan is not only about brothers. The Shetty sisters celebrated the festival in their style. Shamita thanked Shipla for being ‘the wind beneath her wings.’ (Image: Instagram)
Not just each other, but the Shetty sisters are extremely close to their mother. They often go on trips together. (Image: Instagram)

Nothing can help you bond better than doing Yoga together. Shilpa Shetty is known to be a fitness enthusiast and this time she pulled her sister along. (Source: Instagram)

Remember the time when they aced the twinning game? The duo wore identical outfits for a lunch date. (Source: Instagram)

The sisters are never behind in encouraging each other. The duo always take time out to wish luck for their projects and are each other’s major critics. (Image: Instagram)
The Shetty sisters have also been very open about calling each other by their childhood nicknames. The duo is famous as Munki and Tunki. (Image: Instagram)
This priceless picture proves their unconditional love for each other. (Image: Instagram)

