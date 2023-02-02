HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAMITA SHETTY: Shamita Shetty is quite popular in the film industry, but she is a total family person off-camera. She along with her sister Shilpa Shetty has given us major sibling goals. The duo is often spotted together on vacations, and lunch dates. Shamita is also seen going on trips with her mother, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundrra and their kids. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some moments from the life of the Shetty sisters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

One can’t have enough reels and the sisters are definitely up for it whenever they get a chance. Check out the Shetty sisters lip-syncing to Commando a song by Mavokali. (Source: Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The duo recently worked together on a set of commercials. Take a look at the BTS from the shoot. The sisters seem to have a lot of fun on sets. (Source: Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Nothing can help you bond better than doing Yoga together. Shilpa Shetty is known to be a fitness enthusiast and this time she pulled her sister along. (Source: Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Remember the time when they aced the twinning game? The duo wore identical outfits for a lunch date. (Source: Instagram)

Read all the Latest Movies News here