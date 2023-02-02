HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAMITA SHETTY: Shamita Shetty is quite popular in the film industry, but she is a total family person off-camera. She along with her sister Shilpa Shetty has given us major sibling goals. The duo is often spotted together on vacations, and lunch dates. Shamita is also seen going on trips with her mother, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundrra and their kids. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some moments from the life of the Shetty sisters.
The sisters were recently vacationing in London with their family. The duo looked spectacular in winter outfits as they claim to be each other backups in life. (Image: Instagram)