Happy Birthday Shania Twain: 5 Most Romantic Tracks by the Canadian Country Pop Star

Canadian singer, songwriter and actress, who has sold over 100 million records, Shania Twain is considered to be the best-selling female artist in country music history. The singer, who celebrates her birthday on August 28, is often called the Queen of Country Pop and has received five Grammy Awards, 27 BMI Songwriter Awards, stars on Canada's Walk of Fame and Hollywood Walk of Fame respectively and is also a part of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

On the singer's 54th birthday, here's looking at some of her most popular romantic numbers.

The Woman in Me: The second studio album co-written by Shania Twain with producer/husband Mutt Lange was released on February 7, 1995. With this song, Shania Twain rose to fame. Soon after the release, the song became the Shania Twain's biggest selling recording. The song earned her a Grammy Award.

Come On Over: Shania Twain third studio album Come On over was released on November 4, 1997. Shania topped her own record with the release of Come On Over, defeating her previous album The Woman in Me, as the best-selling country music album ever released. The song also became the best-selling studio album by a female act and best-selling album by Canadian. Come On Over topped the charts for 11 weeks in the UK.

You're Still the One: The song sung by Shania Twain was co-written by the Canadian singer and her husband Mutt Lange. It was released in the US on January 27, 1988 and was Twain's first single to be released to pop radio. The song was nominated for four Grammy Awards in 1999 and won two.

From This Moment On: The fourth single from Shania Twain third studio album Come On Over, the song From This Moment depicts Twain walking down a hallway alone in a long dress, and toward the second half of the video, she appears with a symphony orchestra to perform the remainder of the song.

Honey, I'm Home: The song was co-written by Shania with Mutt Lange and was originally released in the summer of 1998 after the success of You're Still the One. The music video for the song was taken from Twain's Louisville, Kentucky concert on July 8, 1988.

