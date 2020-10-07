Happy Birthday Sharad Kelkar: Baahubali to Guardians of The Galaxy, 5 Non-Hindi Movies He Has Dubbed for

Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar who has left a mark in both acting and dubbing turns 44 today. The actor started his career from television serials like Saat Phere, Uttaran and went on to work in movies like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela, Rocky Handsome, Baadshaho, and Tanhaji.

Kelkar then worked the magic of his voice by dubbing for actor Prabhas in the Hindi version of blockbuster movie Baahubali. The movie brought recognition to Kelkar as an effective dubbing artist. In an interview to Hindustan Times in 2017, Kelkar revealed how the movie gave Kelkar a new opportunity, “I got a new name after Baahubali. Girls used to know me, but the male audiences were not interested in me, but after Baahubali they also take notice of me.” He even revealed how he struggled with stammering issues initially in his career.

Here are some of the movie for which Kelkar has dubbed

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Kelkar lent his voice to dub for Hollywood actor Vin Diesel for the Hindi version of this movie which also starred Deepika Padukone. XXX came out in India in 2017. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Kelkar had said that it was the first time that he dubbed for Vin. Kelkar also said that Vin’s voice was gruff and slightly rough and since his voice is clear and deep, he had to put in a lot of effort to emulate his voice.

X Men: Apocalypse

Kelkar was the Hindi voice of actor James McAvoy who played the role of Professor X in the 2016 movie. The superhero action movie also starred Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence in the leading roles.

Guardians Of The Galaxy

The Marvel superhero movie which came out in 2014 featured Kelkar’s voice for its Hindi version. The blockbuster movie starred Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista.

Baahubali

The Baahubali movie and its sequel were the movies which gave Sharad Kelkar the recognition he deserved as a dubbing artist. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kelkar said the credit should go to the movie director SS Rajamouli for it. Kelkar had met Prabhas when he had come to Rajkamal Studio for the voice test, and he said they have a similar personality in terms of physical appearance.

Star Trek Beyond

After his iconic work in Baahubali series, Kelkar lent his voice for the Hindi version of Star Trek Beyond which came out in 2016. The Hollywood franchise movie starred Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg among others.