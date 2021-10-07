Happy Birthday Sharad Kelkar: Take a Look at Sharad and Keerti Gaekwad’s Love Story

Sharad Kelkar is celebrating his birthday today. The actor turns 45. As soon as the clock struck midnight, wishes started to pour in from all corners for the versatile star. From playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to donning the role of a transgender in Laxmii, Sharad has wowed us all with his jaw-dropping performances. And, a quick look at his Instagram social media timeline will give you a fair idea about his special bond wife actress Keerti Gaekwad.

On the occasion of Sharad Kelkar’s birthday, let’s have a look at the beautiful love story of this adorable couple.

Sharad and Keerti met on the sets of the TV show Aakrosh in 2004. It was love at first sight for Sharad. The two, later, featured in shows like Sindoor Tere Naam Ka and Saat Phere. As the two met over and over again the closeness between them increased and they started dating each other. Sharad did not just fall in love with Keerti at first sight he also considers her his lucky charm. In an interview, Sharad had said that it was only after meeting Keerti he got two of his biggest shows, Saat Phere and Sindoor Tere Naam Ka.

The couple tied the knot in June 2005 after dating for a brief period of time. It was a traditional Marathi wedding and the ceremonies continued for three days. They welcomed their daughter Kesha in February 2014. The story behind the name Kesha - ‘Ke’erti and ‘Sha’rad.Apart from acting, Sharad has also gained fame as a voice over artist. It may come as a surprise to many that it was Shard who gave voice to Prabha in the Hindi dubbing of Baahubali.

