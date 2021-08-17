Happy Birthday, Sharat Saxena: 5 Memorable Roles of the Veteran Actor

Bollywood actor Sharat Saxena turns 70 today. The actor, known primarily for portraying villainous roles in films in the late ‘70s and ‘80s, has been a part of many memorable Hindi films to date. He is also known for portraying the character of Kichaka in BRChopra’s Mahabharat television series. Saxena is also a fitness enthusiast and often posts pictures from the gym on his social media accounts. On his birthday, we look at five films he is most known for.

Mr India (1987)

In filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor’s Indian “desi” take on The Invisible Man, Saxena plays the character of Daga, one of the henchmen of the film’s villain Mogambo (Amrish Puri). Saxena’s character is played for laughs as he gets humiliated by the invisible title character (Anil Kapoor) and embarrasses himself before Mogambo.

Ghulam (1998)

Saxena plays a former boxing champion turned gangster who terrorises the residents of his community through theft, extortion and killings. The actor earned a Filmfare Awards nomination for his performance in the film.

Soldier (1998)

The box office hit film, starring Bobby Deol, Kajol and Preity Zinta, seesSaxena playBaldev Sinha, an illegal arms dealer. Bobby plays an undercover agent, working with the police to capture three arms dealers and a mysterious man known only as DK, involved in the murder of Major Vijay Malhotra (Pankaj Dheer).

Krrish (2006)

Saxena plays Dr Vikram Sinha, a scientist and a friend to Rohit Mehra (Hrithik Roshan), who helps him create a computer that can predict future events, for the antagonist, Dr Siddhant Arya (Naseeruddin Shah). Unlike his more famous villainous roles, Saxena plays a compassionate character in this sequel to the critically acclaimed Koi Mil Gaya (2003).

Sherni (2021)

The actor plays Ranjan “Pintu” Rajhans, a sharpshooter with a penchant for hunting animals, hired to kill a rogue tigress on the pretext that she is killing villagers. His actions conflict with Forest Officer Vidya Vincent (Vidya Balan), who tries to save the tigress.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here