Happy Birthday Sharman Joshi: 5 Best Performances of the Actor

Actor Sharman Joshi turns 47 on April 28. Born to Arvind Joshi, a Gujarati theatre veteran, Sharman forayed and performed for several stage productions in different languages. Sharman’s maiden step into Bollywood was with the National Award-winning film, Godmother in 1999. However, he got his first lead role in 2001 with N Chandra’s Style.

Besides films, Sharman also ventured into television as a host for PokerFace: Dil Sachcha Chehra Jhootha in 2009. Sharman is married to Prerana, daughter of Bollywood legend Prem Chopra. The couple is blessed with three children – a daughter and twin sons.

On Sharman’s birthday, here’s looking at his best performances to-date.

Xcuse Me (2003)

The film is a sequel to the 2001 comedy, Style. Sharman Joshi as Bantu and Sahil Khan as Chantu were retained from the prequel. Despite the film not doing well, Sharman managed to delight the audience with his comic timing.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)

In the first instalment of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise, we were introduced to the shenanigans of four friends played by Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor. Sharman played Laxman who is bullied by his friends to execute their naughty schemes. Sharman impeccably put innocence as well as mischief into the charming Laxman.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

The year turned out to be rather rewarding for Sharman’s transient-seeming career. The film starred Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan among others. Sharman’s act as Sukhi was unmissable.

Life in a... Metro (2007)

Sharman played a meaty part in this multi-starrer that represented anecdotes of troubled relationships. Sharman’s character Rahul becomes yes-man of his devious boss, Ranjeet (Kay Kay Menon) to accomplish his big dream. However, things become difficult for Rahul when Ranjeet sleeps with the girl (Kangana Ranaut) who Rahul deeply loves.

3 Idiots (2009)

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial had Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R. Madhavan play the lead roles. Sharman’s remarkable portrayal of Raju Rastogi, in one of the most iconic films ever made, is unforgettable.

