Happy Birthday Sharmila Tagore: Roop Tera Mastana to Wada Karo, Revisiting Her Best Romantic Songs

Legendary actress Sharmila Tagore turns 76 on December 8. The actress is a distant relative of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore and was born in one of the most influential families in Calcutta. She began her career at the age of 13 with the Bengali cinema legend, Satyajit Ray, with Apur Sansar in 1959.

In an illustrious career spanning over five long decades, Sharmila brought a diverse range of characters to life on the silver screen, from the bubbly, confident girl of An Evening in Paris (1967) to the comedic perfection in Chupke Chupke (1975). Her roles in Aradhana (1969) and Amar Prem (1972) established her as an artist of true talents.

On her birthday, let’s revisit her best romantic songs.

Roop Tera Mastana- 1969

One simply cannot talk of romantic Bollywood songs without mentioning this sensational number. Filmed in a one-shot take, this song from Aradhana must have caused quite a sensation back in the day.

Ab Ke Sajan Sawan Me- 1975

Starkly opposite from the former song. This sweet, soulful romantic number about the distance between lovers from the comedy hit Chupke Chupke is one of Sharmila’s best song-acting performances.

Wada Karo- 1973

Fancy dress and creative roller-skate dancing? Yes! From one of her biggest hits, Aa Gale Lag Ja, this number features Shashi Kapoor as he tries to woo the pretty girl at this party.

Diwana hua Badal- 1964

From the film Kashmir ki Kali, this number features a very young Sharmila dressed in traditional Kashmiri attire and being full of innocence. The song is voiced by singers Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Rafi.

Saara Pyaar Tumhara- 1977

From the film Anand Ashram, this soulful and melodious number is voiced by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar.