Happy Birthday, Sharon Prabhakar: Top 5 Songs of the Pop Singer

Sharon Prabhakar, born in Delhi, is a well-known theatre persona. The renowned pop singer is also a commendable public speaker. She made her debut as a theatre artist with the play Evita and Cabaret, which earned her many accolades. Sharon has been a part of several international musicals and is also known for her brief roles in famous plays like The Odd Couple and Butterflies Are Free. Renowned music composer Bappi Lahiri launched Sharon into the music industry. She has remained on the forefront to develop musical content in India.

Known as Mumbai’s most talented folk singers, she achieved recognition for singing in popular overseas styles in Hindi. With a style reminiscent of Joan Baez, she became the original pop star of Hindi music and made a name in Hindi pop and disco. She has performed on stage with Celine Dion and has sung for members of the White House. She was married to Alyque Padamsee. On the occasion of her birthday, here’s looking at some of Sharon’s popular songs in Bollywood films:

One Two Cha Cha - Rock Dancer (1995)

This fun number had Kumar Sanu and Sharon behind the mic. Both the singers did justice to the track by bringing in the right balance of upbeat and tempo. The music for the dance film was composed by Bappi Lahiri. V. Menon directed the film starring Govinda, Kamal Sadanah, Javed Jaffrey, Shammi Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Ritu Shivpuri.

Do Re Me - Adventures of Tarzan (1985)

Hemant Birje and Kimi Katkar featured in the music video of the super hit song. Sharon crooned this delightful number with Vijay Benedict. This song went on to become one of the most commercially popular Sharon numbers. The soundtrack album also added to the popularity of the film.

Jhoomo Jhoomo - Judge Mujrim (1997)

Eminent Indian playback singers - Kavita Krishnamurthy, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar and Alka Yagnik sang the songs for this film which became very popular over the years. Sharon gave this song renewed strength with the beautiful texture of her voice. The audience often connected with the pop singer for songs like Jhoomo Jhoomo.

Dil Ki Dhadkan Kya Kahe, Apne Dil Se Puch Le - Veerana (1988)

Both Bappi Lahiri and Anil Arun scored the music for the supernatural horror thriller film. The film had a few songs sung by Suman Kalyanpur, Munna Aziz, Sharon Prabhakar. This track remains a beautiful romantic song sung by Sharon. Popular playback singer Mohammed Aziz rendered the song as well.

Mere Jaisi Haseena Ka Dil Jahan Jis Se Mil Jaye - Armaan (1981)

Sharon lent her voice to this popular track. Bappi Lahiri, who was the music composer for the film, sang the song alongside Sharon. The lyrics were penned by Indeewar and Anjaan. Mere Jaisi Haseena became famous for its unique style. It was made in the Indian-Trinidadian hybrid style called Chutney. Sharon earned Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer nomination for the song.

