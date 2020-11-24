Happy Birthday Shefali Jariwala: 5 Times When the Actress Stunned Fans with Her Glamorous Looks

Actress Shefali Jariwala, who rose to fame in 2002 with the blockbuster remix music video of Kaanta Laga, turned 38 on Tuesday. Since the hit number, Shefali has worked on various music videos and movies. She was seen in Alt Balaji's web series Baby Come Na in 2018 which also starred actor Shreyas Talpade. Last year, she was also part of Bigg Boss Season 13.

Shefali tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Parag Tyagi in 2015. The couple also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye’s fifth season.

Shefali is pretty active on social media and gives her social media followers a glimpse of her life frequently. Take a look at some of her posts here.

The actor motivates her followers to exercise in this post straight from the gym. Shefali is accompanied by her husband Parag who believes in working out together. She captions the post "no pain, no gain.”

Shefali wore an outfit with neon shades to celebrate the occasion of Diwali. Her lehenga also had zari work with hints of neon pink, green, and orange. She wished her followers an illuminating Diwali with a traditional thali.

In this post, Shefali shows us how pandemic safety measures and fashion can go hand in hand. Wearing a face mask at the airport Shefali is flaunting her Zebra print outfit. Captioning the image Shefali says, "Parde mein rahene do… Parda na utaro!!!"

The actress made her Karwa Chauth all goofy with husband Parag. In this post, Shefali and Parag are having a fun time as they both flaunt their ethnic style.

Shefali is all about ethnic fashion inspiration in this post. Wearing a yellow Anarkali with a zari work dupatta, she asked her followers to live their lives in warm shades of yellow.

Here's wishing Shefali Jariwala, a very happy birthday!