Happy Birthday Shehnaz Gill: 5 Songs by the Bigg Boss 13 Contestant One Shouldn’t Miss

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Kaur Gill turned a year older on Monday. Shehnaz is a popular name in the Punjabi music industry and has created a fan base with her skills. Called “Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif” by her fans, Shenaz had appeared in many music videos and gave some peppy songs to the Punjabi music industry.

Here are the top five tracks of the 27-year-old singer that you shouldn’t miss.

Mind Na Kari

Sung by Robbey Singh and Shehnaz Gill, the video is directed by Harjot Singh and Kuran Dhillon. The music is composed by Deep Jandu.

Range

Apart from giving her voice to the track, Shehnaz has also featured in the music video. Penned by Satti, the upbeat track also stars Robbey Singh.

Veham

Composed by Laddi Gill, the video narrates the tale of a woman, who avenges her disrespect after her partner left her for another woman. Even after the guy realizes his mistake, the woman does not forgive him.

Sidewalk

The track Sidewalk features Shehnaz and Harj Nagra in the lead roles. The official video is released by Q Music Films. The music video has been produced by Tara Chitti and Bobby Nagra. The latest track has garnered more than 2 million eyeballs.

Aunty Aunty

This 2019 song is written, composed and voiced by Shehnaz Kaur Gill. The spirited ditty is presented by Rootz Records. Artist Sukh Brar has given the music to the song.

