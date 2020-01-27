Happy Birthday Shehnaz Gill: Her 5 #SidNaz Moments in Bigg Boss 13

Singer Shehnaz Kaur Gill celebrates her birthday on January 27. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant, who turns 27, has given voice to a number of Punjabi tracks including Veham, Sidewalk, Mind na Kari, Change, among others. Shehnaz's bond with contestant Sidharth Shukla at the Bigg Boss 13 has been a widely discussed subject among the Bigg Boss enthusiasts, garnering the two a popular acronym #SidNaz. From sharing countless endearing moments in the house to standing by each other through all ups and downs, their bond became solid by the day. Currently, their relationship is undergoing a frictional phase, fans hope they resolve their issues soon.

On Shehnaaz’s birthday, let's revive some of the delightful SidNaz moments.

In the episode, the cast of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga stepped into the Big Boss’ house to interact with the contestants. In one of the segments, Shehnaz can be seen grooving to the beats of Jassie Gill’s famous party number Hauli Hauli Gidhe Vich and Sidharth’s reaction to her dance moves will melt your melt.

In another episode, Shehnaz and Sidharth are seen sitting on a couch as they share a laugh with co-contestant Shefali Jariwala. As the duo cuddles, an evident camaraderie can be seen.

The Big Boss 13 contestants had a blast with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who had come to the show for promoting their film Love Aaj Kal. Although ‘SidNaz’ were sitting away from each other, but it seemed like that the duo were taking romance cues from ‘Sartik’.

In this cute clip, in her own element, Shehnaz is singing and grooving in front of a mirror and a love-struck Sidharth watches without batting an eyelid.

This video is all things love. the hilarious video is from a task when the two are asked to dance together. The highlight of this video is when they fall on the floor together but still cannot stop gushing over each other.

