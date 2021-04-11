Happy Birthday Shilpa Rao: Playlist of Hit Songs from the Playback Singer

One of the few Indians artists to perform for Coke Studio Pakistan, Shilpa Rao is a singer par excellence. Born on April 11, 1984 in Jamshedpur, the artist has worked as a jingle singer before getting her big break in Bollywood. With her absolutely charming and soulful voice, Shilpa not only won heart of Indians but has left her mark in music fans across the world.

As the birthday girl turns a yaer older, we have a look at some of her powerful renditions:

Javeda Jindagi (Anwar): Shilpa marked her Bollywood career debut with this song composed by Mithoon. With slow pace and deep meaning, this song has been a favourite to many, especially with Shilpa’s voice.

Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno): One of the most romantic songs of its time from 2008 movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, the number features ex couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Their chemistry, along with Shilpa’s voice is what made this song a popular one.

Udi Udi Ittefaq Se (Paa): Shilpa’s collaboration with Ilaiyaraaja for Paa (2009) is definitely one of the highest points of the singer’s life. Featured on Vidya Balan, this song is all about the free spirit of a woman.

Manmarziyan (Lootera): The singer joined hands with Amit Trivedi for the 2013 movie Lootera. The song Manmarziyan is about the little wishes of life that a human has in his/ her life.

Paar Chanaa De: Shilpa was invited by the great Noori Brothers to Pakistan to perform with the duo and their mother on this song for Coke Studio Pakistan. Paar Chanaa De is a conversation between Laila and a river, where the beloved is asking the Chenab river to take her across to meet the lover, Majnu.

Apart from these ones, Shilpa has lended her voice to several beautiful renditions for Bollywood as well as for solo albums.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here