Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: 5 Dance Numbers of the Actress That Can Make Anyone Groove

A doting mother, wife and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her 44th birthday this Saturday on June 8. The actress might be well above 40 but she still has a huge fan following, thanks to her dance moves and yoga classes. Married to entrepreneur Raj Kundra and mother to Viaan Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty has won millions of hearts by her dance numbers. While the Bollywood beauty shot to international fame with her win at British reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother in 2007, she has given us plenty of party hits in India.

Here’s a look at Shilpa’s hit dance numbers that are too peppy to be missed:

Shut Up and Bounce

In her cameo role in Dostana, Shilpa did this dance number donning a bikini on the beaches of Miami. While the video also features Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, Shilpa has stolen all the thunder with her dance moves.

Churake Dil Mera

Remember this hit song from Main Khiladi Tu Anari? While the sizzling chemistry between Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar is too hot to forget. Shilpa Shetty’s rocking entrance on the beach side and her dance moves make this song a hit among ‘90s millennial.

Main Ayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne

Probably the most famous dance number by Shilpa Shetty, Main Ayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne is from the movie Shool. Shilpa’s thumkas in the movie made her the talk of the town.

Baras Ja Ae Badal

Not just only one, but both the Shetty sisters – Shilpa and Shamita – gave a grooving performance in the song Baras Ja Ae Badal from the movie Fareb. While the song is primarily focused on Shamita Shetty, Shilpa’s glimpses make her the star of the song.

Aila Re Ladki Mast Mast

With the typical Mumbai quirkiness, Aila Re is a hit dance number from Jung. Shilpa’s tapori dance step proves that the actress can dance to any number with complete perfection.

